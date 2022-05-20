Planting by the signs

A lot of the same …

Through Monday, the report is much the same: so-so signs ruling through today (Saturday) then the very fertile sign Pisces (the feet) takes over Sunday and Monday. This entire period finds the dark moon in force for the planting of below-ground producers.

I have come to embrace the notion that these signs “so-so signs” are second only to the four very fertile ones — Scorpio, Pisces, Cancer and Taurus — for planting. They occur in the same order and together each month and are Sagittarius (thighs), Capricorn (knees) and Aquarius (legs), sometimes when the light moon rules, other times it’s the dark, and then there’s always a chance for the moon to changes phase in the midst of them — as it will in June.

If you have changes to make then be underway before Tuesday when the sign moves back to the head. These “change days” are great for weaning babies or small animals, starting good habits and stopping bad ones, scheduling elective surgery — anything that calls for a change. But you only have a couple of days remaining this month.

They will return June 12-17 with the moon moving from the light to dark phase at 7:52 a.m. on June 14. If you’re planning to make some changes next month, the window of opportunity will be smaller than it has been for the past several months and will continue to decrease in the months ahead.

But that’s just how the phases and signs roll on a 28-day cycle. They pay no attention “sowhatever,” as a friend of mine used to say, to our monthly calendar.

Back to May: beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday (24-26), the killing sign Aries (the head) rules. On these three days limit your gardening activities to maintenance — not planting in any way. That includes putting transplants in the ground, sowing seed, moving small plants from flats to peat pots, etc. I think you get the idea!

Following the killing signs there will be two additional days ruled by the very fertile sign Taurus (the neck) before the light moon returns on May 30. If you have additional below-grounders to plant and you can’t get it done by Monday, then these are your days.

Bean days ahead!

Are you ready to plant that next crop of bush or pole beans, maybe even another round of peas? We have a couple of perfect days on May 30-31. The moon moves to the light phase at 7:30 a.m. on May 30 meaning most of the day and all of the next will be under the influence of the light moon with Gemini (arms) in force. Gemini is the “bean sign” and PBTS devotees say beans planted when Gemini rules grow “as long as your arm” (a slight exaggeration) and continue to produce and produce (not an exaggeration)!

May 29 finds Gemini ruling, too, but the moon is still in the dark phase then.

Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, get that done before the moon moves to the dark phase Monday or wait until after the light moon returns on the 30th. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

