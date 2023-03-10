20 days ahead!
Chris Bailey, WKYT-TV (Lexington) Channel 27’s chief meteorologist, wrote last week that because of the ongoing unseasonable warmth, we are an incredible 20 days ahead of what’s normal weather for early March! That said, please don’t get excited and start putting delicate veggies out too early.
Many of the days may be warm and sunny but it still gets cold at night. Even given that statistics seem to be skewed this year, typically the danger of frost won’t pass for a couple more months! Read on for cool-weather lovers.
These like it cool!
Here’s what can be planted now and moving into early April as found in "Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky Extension Service and the UK College of Agriculture. It’s available online and at your local extension office.
This list comprises all the veggies suggested for early gardens and the dates on or after which they can be planted, understanding there’s a real good chance — almost a certainty, in fact — we’ll have more frosts and perhaps freezes because they can withstand all but the most severe conditions.
Now: Spinach, radishes, peas, snow peas, onion sets, collards, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga and turnips.
Wednesday and beyond: Asparagus, beets and Irish potatoes.
March 20 and beyond: Carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley and parsnips.
March 25 and beyond: Cabbage, leaf lettuce, lettuce head plants, Bibb lettuce plants and onion plants.
After April 5: Broccoli plants, Brussels sprouts plants, cauliflower plants and celery.
Caution: Don’t plant if the ground is wet, no matter the phase or sign.
Early gardens: Pros and cons
You have elsewhere the “Quick Takes” that features the phases and signs for this week and beyond with the moon having moved to the dark phase dark phase on March 7. A lot of what we plant in early gardens produces beneath the ground (onions, radishes, carrots, etc.) and those should be planted when the moon is in the dark phase as it will be now until March 21.
Spring arrives at 5:24 p.m. on March 20 with the Vernal Equinox — and, of course, we “spring ahead” at 2 a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Personally, I have never been much of a fan of really early gardens beyond perhaps a few salad greens and radishes. There are plenty who love getting an early start and I applaud your dedication. Ron Herron, one of my colleagues at Your Hometown Newspaper for more than 35 years, usually took a shot at an early garden. He and his late wife, Brenda, were excellent year-round gardeners.
One challenge with spring gardens is wet soil, and the unfortunate corollary to that is wanting to get started when it’s still too wet to plant. Please, if your prepared soil can’t pass the simple “Clod Test” then don’t plant.
The test: Take a handful of dirt and squeeze it. If it crumbles in your hand then it’s dry enough to plant, but if it balls up into a “clod” then wait until another day.
It merits saying, as I will all season: Don’t plant if the ground is wet. You will pay a high price for that.
We also need to be prepared here in Kentucky to lose all of your early garden, even if the plants are partial to cool weather and soil temperatures. Those veggies can stand only so much before they succumb to extreme cold.
Remember, the unprecedented freeze in May a few years ago? Those are rare but not out of the question.
If your ground is ready and you want to proceed, your efforts could pay big dividends with early veggies from the garden. Plant from the list elsewhere here since, again, these plants do love cool air and soil — prefer it in fact. You can expect them to taper off when the hot days of summer arrive. Then we’ll talk about most of them again for the fall garden.
Of course, you can plant in covered beds — but that’s another story.
Making changes
It’s been so long since we’ve had this many days in a row for making changes that I almost failed to mention it. Here in this month that has/is providing us some challenges for seeding and early planting, Monday through March 20 offer eight perfect days for making changes with the moon in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that “functions,” specifically, Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces/feet by way of Capricorn/knees and Aquarius/legs.
These are perfect days for stopping smoking or using other products that aren’t good for us, starting a diet or exercise program, weaning small animals or children, castrating farm animals, scheduling elective surgery — anything that requires a change. Make plans, these are your days!
