Here are a few “quick hits” on important dates coming up and then the complete February overview as the gardening season gets closer and closer.
Groundhog Day is Tuesday. If the hog sees his shadow it’s six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, the worse is behind us. Then on Wednesday we celebrate the official Midpoint of Winter.
Seeding grass during the dark moon yields good results. The dark moon rules thru Feb. 10 and is back Feb. 27-28.
Plowing in January in February even if the water follows you down the furrow. Get it done before March or you’ll face problems all summer.
Snow peas by Washington’s birthday, which is Feb. 22. Give it a try if you have the space and your plot is ready.
Making changes: We have a six-day stretch in February for making changes, Feb. 5-10. The moon will be in the dark phase and the signs moving out of the body beyond anything that functions — Sagittarius/legs, Capricorn/knees, and Aquarius/legs.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you’ll need to wait until the light moon returns on the afternoon of Feb. 11 through the 26th. Don’t do it now! The same applies for stones on a garden path.
February Overview
Ember Days: I can’t believe they’re here again so soon, but February “features” three Ember Days on Feb. 24, 26-27. No planting anywhere on Ember Days, no matter the sign or moon phase.
MOON PHASES: February begins and ends with the dark moon in force. The new or light moon comes into force at 2:06 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Feb. 11 and rules until the dark moon returns at 3:17 a.m. on Feb. 27. Between those times, Feb. 12-26, the light moon is in force.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule.
Don’t forget the Ember Days, Feb. 24, 26-27. Feb. 24 is ruled by a killing sign while Feb. 26 and 27 are under a flowering sign. These days aren’t conducive to planting veggies anyway — now they’re just plain off limits!
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, Feb. 5-11, with the dark moon ruling until just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 11.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers — and the Ember Days this month.
THE SIGNS: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. February begins — and ends — with the flowering sign Libra (the reins) ruling. We’ll start by reviewing the flowering signs.
Flowering days: Libra rules Feb. 1-2 and 28 while Virgo (the bowels) is up for Feb. 26-27. There are five flowering days in February. About the only flowers you can be planting now are pansies since they can stand most weather extremes. But that will begin to change soon as spring approaches, beginning on March 20.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Scorpio (the secrets), Feb. 3-4, dark moon ruling; Pisces (the feet), Feb. 12-13, light moon; Taurus (the neck), Feb. 16-18, light moon; and Cancer (the breast), Feb. 21-23, light moon.
There are 10 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. All are with the light moon in force except for the two Scorpio days.
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Feb. 5-6; Capricorn (the knees), Feb. 7-8; and Aquarius (the legs), Feb. 9-11. There are seven days this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force for all but the latter half of the 11th when the light moon comes to rule. Feb. 5-10 — six days — will be perfect for making changes. See more about that below.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) Feb. 14-15 and Leo (the heart), Feb. 24-25. There are just four days in February ruled by the killing signs. And the 24th has the added “distinction” of being an Ember Day. That’s a day I’d just stay in — maybe under — the house!
These are great days to finish cleaning up your 2020 garden if you haven’t yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.