Quick reminders
As I write this on Wednesday just before lunch, I understand we’re on the edge of an ice storm. Personally, I’ll be delighted if that doesn’t happen.
Here are a few “quick hits” on important dates coming up. Next week we’ll go into more detail about the rest of the month, but now my editor is breathing down my neck (not literally!) for me to get this done.
Seeding grass during the dark moon yields good results. From my experience, it’s the best time of the year for it. If you missed the first stretch ruled by the dark moon at the beginning of the month, there is one more perfect day on Feb. 28. If you can’t make that I’d go with the light moon days (now through the 26th) except Feb. 14-15, 24-27.
Those are ruled by either killing signs or they are Ember Days with the 27th being ruled by a killing sign and an Ember day, too. That’s a day to just stay in the house!
Plowing or breaking ground in February has some advantage even if the water “follows you down the furrow” if you are plowing with a tractor. You have a couple of more weeks to get it done before March or you’ll face problems all summer.
The reason for plowing now is the freezing and thawing of the ground breaks up the clods and makes it all nice and crumbly. Just get it done before March or you’ll face challenges all year.
Snow peas by Washington’s Birthday, which is Feb. 22. Give it a try if you have the space and your plot is ready. You have another week and a couple of days. The late Dr. Harry Cowherd would be proud.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, we have a perfect stretch now through Feb. 26 with the moon in the light phase. The same applies for stones on a garden path. The sign doesn’t matter here since we’re not trying to grow anything.
Ember Days: This month “features” three Ember Days on Feb. 24, 26-27. No planting anywhere on Ember Days, no matter the sign or moon phase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.