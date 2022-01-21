Planting by the signs

No outdoor planting now

Just as I have in recent columns, I’ve given you information on the moon phases and zodiac signs that are in force now but there is no planting unless you have a greenhouse or are planting indoors. We’ll talk here about snow peas in February, but nothing else unless it’s protected from the elements.

Grass seed in February

There’s debate about the best time of the year to sew grass seed — whether in a 100-acre field or your backyard. Some say fall is best so the little seeds can germinate and establish roots before cold weather arrives. In my opinion that’s the second best time to seed with the first being during the dark moon in February, which will be most of Feb. 16 through March 1.

I have a reader of my Planting by the Signs Facebook page (@plantingbysigns) who’s the chairman of a group of big-time cattle farmers in Missouri. They need lots of grass to feed the cattle in the summer and to bale for hay during the winter months. I just heard from him the other day and he wanted to know the best days for “frost seeding.” And locally, Ted Hammermeister always texts to find out the best dates for seeding.

By seeding in February, the ground will freeze and thaw repeatedly and the little seeds will be taken beneath the surface, thus making for good soil-to-seed contact. We did this on our little 16-acre place several years ago and the result was just incredible. While the other farmers up and down the road wouldn’t say it, I humbly believe we had the best stand of grass.

Here’s what you need to do — and you have almost a month to do it:

• Get a soil test. That can be accomplished by visiting your local county Extension office (in Frankfort it’s at 101 Lakeview Ct., 502-695-9035) and picking up a little bag to hold the samples. They will rent you a soil probe to take the samples then follow the instructions. When you have your sample in the bag, return it to the office and await the results from labs at the University of Kentucky. Call to check their in-person rules for office visits.

• Prepare the seedbed before seeding with a spading fork, garden rake, roto-tiller or cutting harrow depending on the size of what needs to be readied for seeding while you are waiting for the soil test results. Throwing the seed out on existing turf without some “disturbing” of the soil isn’t the most productive method for that good seed-to-soil contact we need.

• Fertilize (if needed) according to the results of the soil test. Don’t just spread 10-10-10 when you may need some other combination — most likely will, in fact. Use the mixture the soil calls for, not just what you’ve always used.

• Visit with an expert about the right varieties of seed to plant, especially in a large plot like a field. You’ll have better results with the proper mixture. I don’t remember the exact mixture we used but I do remember it wasn’t just tall fescue.

• Sew the seed during the dark phase of the moon in February, last half of the 16th through March 1. The absolute best days in that stretch are Feb. 21-22 when the moon is, of course, dark and the very fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) rules. All the other signs are okay during this period and there are no killing signs ruling.

And reviewing …

Plowing in January and February: According to the believers, plowing in January and February is fine, no matter how wet the ground is. This includes turning over your plot with a roto-tiller or spading fork.

Snow peas soon: The diehards believe snow peas need to be in the ground “before Washington’s birthday,” which is Feb. 22. Since they produce above ground it’s best to plant them in the light phase of the moon. There will be two perfect days in February when the light phase is in and the ruling sign is Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign. Those days are Feb. 9-10.

Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that while the light moon rules and that’s not going to happen again until Feb. 1-15 since the dark moon rules now. Gravel in the light phase!

Making changes: We have several days at the end of the month that are perfect for making changes with the moon in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. Those days are Jan. 27-31. There will be more days each month for the next several now. Changes may include weaning small animal or children, stopping smoking, starting a diet — anything that requires a change.

