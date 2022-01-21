No outdoor planting now
Just as I have in recent columns, I’ve given you information on the moon phases and zodiac signs that are in force now but there is no planting unless you have a greenhouse or are planting indoors. We’ll talk here about snow peas in February, but nothing else unless it’s protected from the elements.
Grass seed in February
There’s debate about the best time of the year to sew grass seed — whether in a 100-acre field or your backyard. Some say fall is best so the little seeds can germinate and establish roots before cold weather arrives. In my opinion that’s the second best time to seed with the first being during the dark moon in February, which will be most of Feb. 16 through March 1.
I have a reader of my Planting by the Signs Facebook page (@plantingbysigns) who’s the chairman of a group of big-time cattle farmers in Missouri. They need lots of grass to feed the cattle in the summer and to bale for hay during the winter months. I just heard from him the other day and he wanted to know the best days for “frost seeding.” And locally, Ted Hammermeister always texts to find out the best dates for seeding.
By seeding in February, the ground will freeze and thaw repeatedly and the little seeds will be taken beneath the surface, thus making for good soil-to-seed contact. We did this on our little 16-acre place several years ago and the result was just incredible. While the other farmers up and down the road wouldn’t say it, I humbly believe we had the best stand of grass.
Here’s what you need to do — and you have almost a month to do it:
• Get a soil test. That can be accomplished by visiting your local county Extension office (in Frankfort it’s at 101 Lakeview Ct., 502-695-9035) and picking up a little bag to hold the samples. They will rent you a soil probe to take the samples then follow the instructions. When you have your sample in the bag, return it to the office and await the results from labs at the University of Kentucky. Call to check their in-person rules for office visits.
• Prepare the seedbed before seeding with a spading fork, garden rake, roto-tiller or cutting harrow depending on the size of what needs to be readied for seeding while you are waiting for the soil test results. Throwing the seed out on existing turf without some “disturbing” of the soil isn’t the most productive method for that good seed-to-soil contact we need.
• Fertilize (if needed) according to the results of the soil test. Don’t just spread 10-10-10 when you may need some other combination — most likely will, in fact. Use the mixture the soil calls for, not just what you’ve always used.
• Visit with an expert about the right varieties of seed to plant, especially in a large plot like a field. You’ll have better results with the proper mixture. I don’t remember the exact mixture we used but I do remember it wasn’t just tall fescue.
• Sew the seed during the dark phase of the moon in February, last half of the 16th through March 1. The absolute best days in that stretch are Feb. 21-22 when the moon is, of course, dark and the very fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) rules. All the other signs are okay during this period and there are no killing signs ruling.
And reviewing …
Plowing in January and February: According to the believers, plowing in January and February is fine, no matter how wet the ground is. This includes turning over your plot with a roto-tiller or spading fork.
Snow peas soon: The diehards believe snow peas need to be in the ground “before Washington’s birthday,” which is Feb. 22. Since they produce above ground it’s best to plant them in the light phase of the moon. There will be two perfect days in February when the light phase is in and the ruling sign is Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign. Those days are Feb. 9-10.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that while the light moon rules and that’s not going to happen again until Feb. 1-15 since the dark moon rules now. Gravel in the light phase!
Making changes: We have several days at the end of the month that are perfect for making changes with the moon in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. Those days are Jan. 27-31. There will be more days each month for the next several now. Changes may include weaning small animal or children, stopping smoking, starting a diet — anything that requires a change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.