Planting by the signs

To paraphrase the song: “It’s (almost) summertime, and the living is easy …” At least we’d like to fantasize as much as summer officially arrives Tuesday with the Summer Solstice at 5:14 a.m. From then until the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, the amount of daylight will slowly decline as the days go from hot and sultry to something else perhaps not so pleasant.

But you don’t read this for my waxing eloquent on the inexorable change of the seasons. We’ve arrived now to the time when there are, statistically speaking, some hot-weather-loving veggies that we can no longer plant and have any reasonable expectation of harvesting as the days will grow shorter and cooler. Those that love cooler days and soil temperatures are another matter and we will deal with that in a later column.

That said, I’ve mentioned several times that one of the best gardens I’ve ever had wasn’t started until Tuesday — and that’s still a few days away with first day of summer.

The moon is in the dark phase now and will remain there until the new/light moon at 10:52 p.m. on June 28. Thus, until June 29, we’ll be planting veggies that produce beneath the ground.

The remainder of today and Sunday finds the very fertile sign Pisces/knees ruling, which makes these days perfect for planting below-ground producers.

When Pisces clears after Sunday, it’s back to a killing sign. Aries (the head) comes to rule Monday through Wednesday. No planting on any of those days.

There are a pair of fertile days on June 23-24 when Taurus (the neck) is in force. The moon is in the dark phase through all but the last hour or so of June 28 so on either of the Taurus days you may plant your below-grounders.

Making changes: Today and Sunday are all that’s left of this month’s perfect stretch of days to make changes with the sign in Pisces/feet and the moon in the dark phase. Changes, simply put, are just that: Doing anything differently from the way you are doing it now, such as stopping smoking or any bad habit, starting a diet, exercise program or other good habit, scheduling elective surgery, weaning babies or small animals, etc., should be underway by Monday when the sign moves to Aries (the head).

Remainder of June

Let’s finish out the month while we’re here, then I will take next week off and be back for the July 2 edition with the July overview.

The pea/bean sign Gemini/arms comes into force June 25-27, but the moon is still in the dark phase, and we know where peas and beans produce. That makes half the equation right for that next planting of bush or pole beans.

Two very fertile days are up for June 28-29 with Cancer/breast in force. The moon is in the dark phase for all but the last hour and eight minutes of June 28, making it ideal for below-grounders. Then, June 29 will be ideal for any above-grounders. You could hold off planting your beans until the 29th. The day won’t be ruled by the bean sign (Gemini), but it is under a very fertile sign in the light phase of the moon. If I were planting any beans, that’s what I would do.

June ends and July begins with the killing sign Leo (the heart) ruling. No planting on those days — June 30-July 2.

Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, I suggest waiting until the new moon returns. Schedule any gravel deliveries beginning June 29 through July 12 — all ruled by the light moon. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

