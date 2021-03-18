Garden size
Sometimes when we hear the word “garden” thoughts go to a large plot, plowed with rows neatly laid off by a tractor.
In fact, that is a garden. But the truth is a “garden” can be a plot, a pot on the patio, or anything in between. Thus, a garden can be any size, it’s anywhere vegetables or flowers are raised. Across my years I’ve had them in all sizes and, quite frankly, the smaller ones are the ones I remember most fondly because they were easier to tend from planting to clean-up, especially when the weeds started to overtake the large plot in the heat of July!
I’ve found there is little more satisfying than watching and nurturing a plant as it grows toward maturity and perhaps provides you something to eat or some flowers to brighten your table.
Your garden can be better by following the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac when planting. I’m here to provide you that information so let’s start getting ready for the 2021 gardening season — from pot to half-acre plot!
Starting your plants
As I reported last week, Sunday and Monday, with the fertile sign Cancer (the breast) ruling and the moon in the light phase, are great days for seeding warm/hot-weather loving plants inside since it takes six-eight weeks to get them from seeding to the garden.
And again — if you can raise your own transplants like tomatoes, peppers, etc., then you can control when you seed, transplant to pots and then when they are set in the ground.
On Tuesday, with the fertile sign Taurus (the neck) ruling and the moon in the light phase — same situation we have Sunday and Monday, just a different sign — I planted an entire bio-dome with above-ground producers, particularly tomatoes and peppers.
Check out the video Susan and I made of the event on my Facebook page @plantingbysigns. It’s easy to do, give it a try.
Early gardens
Here’s what you can plant now according to the chart found in "Home Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service. Each week I’ll add more to what can safely be planted.
These plants can safely withstand frost and light freezes and they love the ground temperature being cool. When it gets hot they’ll “bolt” and quit producing. We’ll see a lot of them back for our fall gardens.
Now: peas, snow peas, spinach, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, Irish potatoes and beets.
Beginning Saturday: carrots, chard, eggplant plants, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley and parsnips.
Beginning Thursday: cabbage, leaf lettuce, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce plants, onion plants
Pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, now through March 27 is the perfect stretch with the light moon in force, the preferred time for gravel-pouring.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
