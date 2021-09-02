What we have here …
For those of you just looking for a brief view of what’s ahead as the unprotected planting season nears its end, you’ll find that here. For those of you wanting to make plans for September, that’s here, too.
Moon phases: September began and ends with the dark moon in force. The full, or dark moon, rules until the new, or light moon, comes into force at 8:52 p.m. on Sept. 6 (Monday) and rules until the dark/full moon returns at 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 20. Between those times, Sept. 7 thru most of Sept. 20, the light moon is in force.
When the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers and when the light moon is in force plant above-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo or Libra, rule — just flowers.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, Sept. 12-17, all with the light moon ruling.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs (Aries and Leo) for any planting and the flowering signs (Virgo and Libra) for anything but flowers.
Caution: I’m giving the information for this month just as if we were planting — which we should not be unless you are planning to protect your cool-weather-loving plants from frosts and freezing weather, which isn’t too far over the horizon with the first day of fall being Sept. 22.
In the unprotected garden, the only veggies we can still safely plant — and them for just a couple of more weeks — are spinach and radishes.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), Sept. 3-4 and 30; and Aries (the head) Sept. 20-22. There are six days in September ruled by the killing signs. If your garden is finished for the year, these are ideal days for cleaning it up and “putting it to bed” for the winter.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Sept. 5-6, and Libra (the reins) rules Sept. 7-9. There are five flowering days in September.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
These days are perfect if you are planning to put out any fall flowers.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. September began with a pair of very fertile days ruled by Cancer and there are two more Cancer days at the end of the month, all in the dark phase of the moon. There are eight very fertile days left.
Scorpio (the secrets), Sept. 10-11, light moon; Pisces (the feet), Sept. 18-19, light moon; Taurus (the neck), Sept. 23-24, dark moon, Cancer (the breast), Sept. 28-29, dark moon.
There are eight days remaining this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer.
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Sept. 12-13; Capricorn (the knees), Sept. 14-15; and Aquarius (the legs), Sept. 16-17. There are six days ruled by the so-so signs. The light moon rules all.
So-so signs are second only to the very fertile signs for planting. Since the light moon rules, these will be good alternatives for planting your above-ground producers in your fall garden.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules Sept. 25-27. But it’s too late in the season to plant either.
General tips
Making changes: There are no perfect days in September for making changes. The formula is the signs be going out of the body beyond any part that functions like the heart, lungs, etc., with the dark moon in force.
Specifically, the signs are Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — thighs through feet. All of these fall this month with the light moon ruling but they are moving toward the full moon on Sept. 20.
In my opinion, I would still start making changes while these signs are in force even though the moon is in the light phase but moving rapidly toward the dark phase.
Changes might include starting a diet, stopping smoking, taking up an exercise program, weaning small animals or children, scheduling elective surgery, or having dental work — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is Sept. 7 through most of Sept. 20. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
