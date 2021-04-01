Cool-weather lovers
These veggies can be planted now. They all love cool weather and the cooler soil of the spring as the ground warms. They can also withstand frosts and freezes if they aren’t too severe.
Plant below-ground producers in the dark of the moon (as it is now) and above-grounders in the light: peas, snow peas, spinach, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, Irish potatoes, beets, carrots, chard, eggplant plants, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, cabbage, leaf lettuce, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce plants and onion plants.
April overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for April.
Moon phases: April began and ends with the dark moon in force. The full, or dark moon, rules until the new, or light moon, comes into force at 10:31 p.m. on April 11 and rules until the dark/full moon returns at 11:32 p.m. on April 26. Between those times, April 12 thru all but the last 28 minutes on the 26th, the light moon is in force.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, April 1-6, and April 28-May 3, all with the dark moon ruling.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. April begins — and ends — with the so-so signs ruling so that’s where we’ll start.
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), today then April 28-29; Capricorn (the knees), April 3-4 and 30; and Aquarius (the legs), April 5-6. There are 80 days left this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force for all of them and with the three Pisces (feet) days on April 7-9 that gives us an incredible 11 perfect days for making changes. See more about that below.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Pisces (the feet), April 7-9, dark moon; Taurus (the neck), April 12-14, light moon; Cancer (the breast), April 17-19, light moon; and Scorpio (the secrets), April 26-27, with the light moon ruling all but 28 minutes of the 26th then the dark moon on the 27th.
There are 11 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. The light moon wins out in April with seven days while there are four under the influence of the dark moon.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting (and all other activities mentioned above) anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot, or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) April 10-11 and Leo (the heart), April 20-21. There are four days in April ruled by the killing signs, the minimum.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules April 15-16. These will be excellent days for planting peas with the moon in the light phase and the pea/bean sign ruling.
For you risk-takers, if your ground is ready and it hasn’t been too cold you might want to try an early planting of snap beans. If you do, remember the danger of frost has not passed — and beans and frost don’t mix. But if you’re lucky you could have the earliest pickin’ of beans on your road or block!
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for April 22-23, and Libra rules April 24-25. There are four flowering days in April.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
General tips
Making changes: We have an incredible number of perfect days this month for making changes. I thought nine in March was fantastic but in April we’re up to 11 remaining, counting today! If you have changes to make you’ll have a good, long stretch at the beginning of the month (today through the 9th), then three at the end of April (28-30) with six more at the beginning of May 1-6.
That totals 17 perfect days across April and the beginning of May remaining.
The days that fit perfectly are ruled by Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees, Aquarius/legs, and Pisces (feet) — all ruling parts of the body that don’t “function” like the heart, lungs, etc., with the dark moon in force.
Changes might include starting a diet, stopping smoking, taking up an exercise program, weaning small animals or children, scheduling elective surgery, or having dental work — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is April 12 through the 26th. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
