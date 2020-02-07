We begin today’s column with reminders about special days ahead including ones for planting grass seed, planting peas, making changes and pouring gravel. The column concludes with a brief explanation of the signs of the zodiac as they apply to planting.
Reminders
Grass seed days are here with the moon moving to the dark phase Sunday and continuing through Feb. 22. The best days in this stretch are Feb. 13 and 14 with the very fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) in force.
As I’ve written and said often — the best days for grass seed are during the dark moon in February — and that time arrives early Sunday!
Ideal pea-planting days were earlier this week but, but according to Harry Cowherd’s formula all is good if they are in the ground before Feb. 22.
I don’t know if Dr. Cowherd planted according to the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac, but since that’s what I’m about here I feel obligated to say these are all dark moon days and we know peas don’t produce beneath the ground.
But, like for grass, the best days in the month are the Feb. 13 and 14 when the fertile Scorpio rules — even if the moon is dark.
While the moon will be back in the light phase, avoid Feb. 25-27 since the killing sign Aries (the head) is in force. Leo (the heart), the other killing sign, ruled yesterday and is in force for the remainder of today.
Making changes: The number of perfect days for making changes this month takes a dramatic jump from the last several months.
Here’s the formula: Dark moon/signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. This month those begin next Saturday, Feb. 15, and continue through Feb. 22 — Sagittarius (thighs), Capricorn (the knees) and Aquarius (legs) — all the so-so signs. Eight perfect days before the moon returns to the light phase on Feb. 23-24 and Pisces (the feet) comes to rule.
While Pisces won’t rule while the dark moon is in force it rules a part of the body that doesn’t “function” so it’s a good day — if not as perfect as the eight previous ones. At least half of the Making Changes Formula is perfect.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children – anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, unless you’re planning to do it today, you’ll want to wait until the light moon returns on Feb. 23, continuing through March 8.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Remaining notable days this month: Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14; Presidents’ Day, Feb. 17; Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26; Leap Day, Feb. 29.
Signs of the zodiac
A few weeks back I explained the phases of the moon and here’s the other half of the PBTS system — the signs of the zodiac.
These are the astrological signs whose placement is different from the astronomical ones. They are the same signs — Aries through Pisces/head through feet — but when viewed via the astrology chart their locations are different.
I derive my information by looking at the astrological chart that’s specifically for gardening and “other Almanac traditions” and the moon phases. I then apply the formulae I utilize to share with you the best days for planting, the so-so days, flowering days, beans/peas days and the day ruled by killing signs.
My formulae are derived from reading, talking with others who follow this system, and experience in my own gardens — both large and small — across the last half century.
Folks often want to know why what I say is a little different from that of others who provide this information. I really can’t answer that, all I do know is what I write works to make your good gardens better — theirs may too but I haven’t run a comparison.
There are 12 signs of the zodiac — Aries (head), Taurus (neck), Gemini (arms), Cancer (breast), Leo (heart), Virgo (bowels), Libra (reins), Scorpio (secrets), Sagittarius (thighs), Capricorn (knees), Aquarius (legs), and Pisces (feet).
Fertile signs: The most fertile signs can be remembered by the acronym Signs Plant Thick Crops — or Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. Veggies planted in these signs and in the proper phase of the moon produce abundantly.
Killing signs are Aries and Leo. No planting when they are in force.
So-so signs are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius — not the greatest but not bad — just so-so.
Flowering signs: Virgo and Libra. Plant flowers for blooms when they rule.
Bean and pea sign is Gemini that rules the arms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.