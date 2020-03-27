Today’s column begins with a suggestion for independence in this COVID-19 crisis and how a garden of any size may be of help — actually and psychologically — followed by the phases and signs overview for April.
How about a garden?
I’ve always been an advocate for gardening — no matter what size that garden may be. And I’ve had them all from large gardens to a few containers — and everything in between.
There’s just something primal about getting one’s hands in the dirt, whether to plant and tend vegetables or flowers. During this period when we’re all “sheltering in” as best we can, why not plan on a garden, maybe even get started if you’ve never had one, never thought you had the time.
Well, now you have the time!
There are the obvious benefits of fresh vegetables for your table and flowers to brighten your yard and home. The psychological benefits may not be quite so tangible, but they are nonetheless vital.
Think about it and since we’re right here on the edge of gardening season we’ll have some tips beginning next week. And, of course, you’ll want to do your planting following the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac!
Early gardens
If you’re planting or considering an early garden, here’s what you can be planting now if your ground is dry enough.
Dates given are the earliest for planting, according to the chart from "Home Gardening in Kentucky," a booklet available online or at your local Extension Office, which in Franklin County is at 101 Lakeview Court.
Now: peas and snow peas, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, beets, Irish potatoes, carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, lettuce, including leaf, Bibb and head plants; onion plants, cabbage plants
April 5: Broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower plants; celery
April 20: Corn
And that’s it until May!
April overview
MOON PHASES: April begins and ends with the light moon in force. The light moon rules until the full moon at 10:35 p.m. on April 7 and then returns at 10:26 p.m. April 22 continuing until the full moon 6:45 a.m. on May 7.
Between the light moon times, the dark moon is in force April 8 through all but the last hour and a half April 22.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers. We’re still planting cool-weather-loving veggies, but it isn’t much longer until we can start planting your favorite warm weather lovers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force. If you can only utilize one aspect of the system, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs.
And never plant when your ground is wet, no matter how beautiful the day may be.
THE SIGNS: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. April begins with the very fertile sign Cancer in force, so we’ll start with a look at the fertile signs and when they occur this month.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Cancer (the breast), April 1, 27-28, all light moon; Scorpio (the secrets), April 8-9, dark moon; Pisces (the feet), April 17-19, dark moon; and Taurus (the neck) rules April 22-24, dark moon for most of April 22, then light moon on April 23-24.
There are 11 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer and they are pretty evenly divided with five under the light moon and six ruled by the dark moon.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for getting your garden ready for planting, cleaning out fence rows — anything but planting anywhere be that garden, greenhouse or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), April 2-3, 29-30; and Aries (the head), April 20-21. There are six days ruled by the killing signs.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules April 4-5; and Libra (the reins) is up for April 6-7. There are again four flowering days in April. These are bloom days and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Just be sure any flowers you plant are frost/freeze resistant or you are prepared to protect them.
So-so days: These aren’t particularly fertile nor destructive, just so-so. Sagittarius (the thighs), April 10-11; Capricorn (the knees), April 12-14; and Aquarius (the legs), April 15-16. There are seven days this month ruled by the so-so signs. All with the dark moon in force making this a great stretch for making changes.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules April 25-26 with the moon in the light phase. While there’s still a statistical danger of frost, by the time the little plants break ground in a week to 10 days depending on weather conditions we’ll be at the end of the last-frost dates. If your ground is ready, you might want to take a chance on some beans — and of course these days are good for peas, too.
General tips
Making changes: April 10-19 provides a long stretch for making changes, 10 perfect days, which is one more than last month.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules April 1-7 then April 23-May 6. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
