Planting by the signs

Planting over in unprotected garden

According to "Home Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service, all planting in the unprotected outdoor garden is over for 2022. There are plenty of things — mostly of the “salad variety” — that you can plant in a greenhouse of if you plan to utilize a cold frame or low tunnels to protect the plants from cold and harsh winter conditions. Check online for a list.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription