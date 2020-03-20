Today’s column begins with a reminder about perfect days for changes; a revision to the spring garden list; and a segment from the Farmers’ Almanac about how the first of spring is determined.
Coming next week: Planting a garden of any size during these trying times may be great benefit for a variety of reasons – physical, emotional and psychological.
Making changes
What’s left of today (Saturday) and Sunday are at the end of the long, perfect stretch for making changes that we discussed last week. With the moon in the dark phase the sign is in Pisces (the feet), the last of the perfect signs for making changes.
While the moon remains in the dark phase until 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, the sign moves to Aries (the head) on Monday, thus making only half the equation right for changes on Monday. If I were making a change, I would get started today or Sunday since these days are ideal.
Changes are, well, anything where a “change” is involved. For instance; if you’re not exercising and need to start; smoking and need to stop; packing a few extra pounds and need to start a program to lose them; need to wean a baby — be it a baby person or animal; need to schedule dental work or elective surgery.
You get the idea: If where you want to go is different than where you are (for example, not exercising to exercising) then that is a “change” and the next several days will be perfect to get started.
Early gardens
If you’re planting or considering an early garden, here’s what you can be planting now if your ground is dry enough. Following the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac and good gardening practices, plant cool-weather veggies as you would your hot-weather crops, giving a nod to their requirements like distance between plants, depth of seed, etc.
Don’t cultivate or plant if your ground is wet.
Dates given are the earliest for planting, according to the chart from "Home Gardening in Kentucky," a booklet available online or at your local Extension Office, which in Franklin County is at 101 Lakeview Court.
Now: peas and snow peas, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, beets, Irish potatoes, carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley and parsnips.
Wednesday: lettuce, including leaf, Bibb and head plants, onion plants and cabbage plants.
General tips
Planting grass seed: If you have grass seed to plant and are looking for an ideal time then that time is through Monday and the absolute best days are today and Sunday.
Pouring/spreading gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is most of March 24 through most of April 7. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
What is the Vernal Equinox?
This information from the Farmers’ Almanac is about the Vernal Equinox, the time that determines the beginning of spring, which happened Thursday — being the earliest it’s been in 124 years.
From the Almanac: “Vernal translates to “new” and “fresh,” and equinox derived from the Latin aequus (equal) and nox (night).
So, what does that mean? Essentially, our hours of daylight — the period of time each day between sunrise and sunset — have been growing slightly longer each day since the Winter Solstice in December, which is the shortest day of the year (at least in terms of light).
Even after three months of lengthening days, though, we still see less light than darkness over the course of a day. The vernal equinox marks the turning point when daylight begins to win out over darkness.
At the moment of the equinox, the direct rays of the Sun are shining down on the equator producing the effect of equal day and night (give or take a few minutes). After the vernal equinox, the direct rays of the Sun migrate north of the Equator (with hours of daylight steadily growing longer) until they finally arrive at the Tropic of the Cancer (latitude 23.5 degrees north).
The migration of the Sun’s direct rays comes to a halt on that day; this is as far north as they will go. We call this the “summer solstice” (solstice is a suspension of the migration of the Sun’s direct rays). It is the longest day of the year in terms of hours of daylight.
After the summer solstice, the direct rays proceed to head south, and the days begin to grow shorter. It will take another three months, until the autumnal equinox for the periods of daylight and darkness to reach equilibrium once again.
The rays ultimately reach the Tropic of Capricorn (latitude 23.5 degrees south) on the day of the winter solstice and the whole cycle begins again! So, regardless of what the weather is doing outside your house, the vernal equinox marks the official start of the spring season.”
