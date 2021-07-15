Briefly — the week ahead
I don’t want to spend a lot of time or space on the week ahead other than to quickly summarize and then move onto the veggies that can be planted for fall gardens — and what can’t be planted with reasonable expectation of making it to harvest.
Remainder of Friday is the end of a four-day stretch ruled by the flowering signs Virgo and Libra. Plant flowers only Friday since you’re looking for blooms. No veggies on days ruled by the flowering signs since we’re not eating those blooms!
A very fertile sign — Scorpio (the secrets) — rules Saturday and Sunday with the moon in the light phase for above-ground producers. Check the list below or the “days to maturity” information on seed packets. While we’re in the depth of summer there’s no point wasting time, money, seeds or transplants on something that has statistically no chance to make it to harvest.
Monday through July 24 are all ruled by the so-so signs — Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius — two days each. In my opinion, these signs are second only to the very fertile signs — Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer — for planting. The light moon is in force until 10:37 p.m. July 23 for above-grounders.
July 24-27 are perfect days then for below-ground producers. Pisces (the feet) rules the last three of those days, the 25th-27th, and it’s one of our most fertile signs.
Planning a fall garden
As I wrote a couple of weeks ago — before getting permission to take a week off — "Home Gardening in Kentucky" reminds us, “… the garden doesn’t have to end with the last planting of bush beans.” It can extend far into the fall with veggies that enjoy cooler soil and air temperatures — and way on into the winter by utilizing low tunnels and cold frames.
According to the chart in "Home Gardening," there are some veggies which are drawing toward the end of their statistical safe planting date to reach harvest. Some, in fact, have already gone beyond that date.
If you don’t see what you are thinking of planting on this list here, then it’s statistically too late for it to make it to harvest unless you plan to protect it from early frost — even a freeze. Some are close and you may be able to push things another week or two — as I have here — but not much further. The soil and air temperatures will slowly start cooling as the days get shorter with the approach of fall.
It seems to come so quickly.
Now through Aug. 1: Snap beans, broccoli plants, Brussel sprout plants, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower plants, chard, sweet corn, cucumbers, kale, kohlrabi, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce, okra, parsley, rutabaga, snow peas, spinach, summer squash.
After Aug. 2-15: Beets, leaf lettuce, turnips.
Remember, if you don’t see it listed then it’s too late to plant.
I’ll update the list each week.
A small safe planting window
For many of our favorite veggies — like tomatoes, for instance — the “window” for planting is relatively small according to the chart. It suggests the earliest tomatoes can be planted is May 5 and the latest is June 15 in the unprotected garden.
If you’re doing the math, that’s a little less than six weeks! The tomato is a hot-weather-loving plant that doesn’t do well with cold air or soil — not to mention frost! Those who take gardening seriously must pay attention to these planting dates to avoid wasting time and effort.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is now through the last 1:23 of the 23rd. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
