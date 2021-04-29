May overview
Above is planting information for the week ahead and a bit beyond, according to the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac. Below is the information for all of May, and there is some duplication with the early days of May. With the arrival of May, it’s almost — but not quite for a couple of more weeks — full speed ahead for gardening.
Moon phases: May begins and ends with the dark moon in force. The full, or dark moon, rules until the new, or light moon, comes into force at 3 p.m. on May 11 and rules until the dark/full moon returns at 7:14 a.m. on May 26. Between those times, May 12 through May 25, the light moon is in force.
When the light moon rules, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries, or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule — just flowers.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, May 1-3, and 25-31, all but May 25 with the dark moon ruling. Avoid May 26, 28-29 since they are Ember Days when no planting should occur. (See below)
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs (Aries and Leo) for any planting and the flowering signs (Virgo and Libra) for anything but flowers.
Ember Days: This month features three Ember Days, those days that occur four times a year when no planting should take place, no matter the phase or sign. This month they occur on May 26, 28-29, all days ruled by so-so signs with the dark moon in force — not that it makes any difference. No planting!
Last frost: By the middle of the month, perhaps a little earlier, we should be statistically safe from frosts and freezes. But remember that’s “statistically” and it can still happen. Plant accordingly and be prepared to protect sensitive plants.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. Just as it was in April, May begins — and ends — with the so-so signs ruling so that’s where we’ll start.
So-so days: Capricorn (the knees), May 1, 27-29; Aquarius (the legs), May 2-3, 30-31; and Sagittarius (the thighs), May 25-26. There are nine days again this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force for all of them of them but May 25. When you add the three Pisces (feet) days on May 4-6 that gives us an incredible 12 perfect days again this month for making changes. See more about that below.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Pisces (the feet), May 4-6, dark moon; Taurus (the neck), May 9-11, dark moon on 9-10, moon change on 11 mid-afternoon, no planting; Cancer (the breast), May 14-16, light moon; and Scorpio (the secrets), May 23-24, light moon.
There are 11 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. There are five light and five dark moon days in May with one, May 11, when I wouldn’t suggest planting because of a mid-afternoon phase change.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting (and all other activities mentioned above) anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) May 7-8 and Leo (the heart), May 17-18. There are again four days in May ruled by the killing signs, the minimum.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules May 12-13. These will be excellent days for planting peas of beans with the moon in the light phase and the pea/bean sign ruling. The statistical danger of frost will have passed by then, so have at it with those pole and bush beans!
I wouldn’t suggest going much later than this with peas since they don’t care for hot weather.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for May 19-20, and Libra rules May 21-22. There are four flowering days in May.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
General tips
Making changes: We have an incredible number of perfect days again this month for making changes. If you have changes to make you’ll have a good, long stretch at the beginning of the month (1-6), then another run at the end of May 26-31, spilling over to June 1-2.
That’s 14 perfect days across May and the beginning of June!
The days that fit perfectly are ruled by Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees, Aquarius/legs, and Pisces (feet) — all ruling parts of the body that don’t “function” like the heart, lungs, etc., with the dark moon in force.
Changes might include starting a diet, stopping smoking, taking up an exercise program, weaning small animals or children, scheduling elective surgery or having dental work — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is May 12 through the 25th. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
