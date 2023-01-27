February Overview
Here’s the Planting by the Signs February Overview for anyone planting in a greenhouse, utilizing low tunnels or a cold frame. You can also plant snow peas if your ground is ready and if you are so inclined. Read more about that below.
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as the month begins and will rule again when February rolls into March. The light moon rules until the full moon arrives at 1:29 p.m. on Feb. 5. The full/dark moon then rules until the light/new moon returns on Feb. 20 at 2:06 a.m. and takes us to the full/dark moon on March 7 at 7:40 a.m.
When the light moon is in force plant above-ground producers and it’s below-ground producers when the dark moon rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Leo (Feb. 4-5) or Aries (Feb. 22-23), are in force.
Planting when the fertile signs (formerly called “so-so signs”) rule is a viable alternative to the VERY fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs Aries and Leo and the flowering signs Virgo and Libra for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above and on any calendar) before proceeding with planting anywhere, or other activities. Like January, February begins with a VERY fertile sign in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
VERY fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Cancer (the breast), Wednesday-Friday and Feb. 28, light moon; Scorpio (the secrets), Feb. 11-12, dark moon; Pisces (the feet), Feb. 20-21, light moon; and Taurus (the neck), Feb. 24-25, light moon. There are nine days this month ruled by the most fertile signs Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), Feb. 4-5, and Aries (the head) Feb. 22-23. There are four days ruled by the killing signs Aries and Leo.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Feb. 6-8, while Libra (the reins) rules Feb. 9-10. There are five flowering days in February but unless it’s inside we aren’t planting many flowers!
Fertile days (formerly called “so-so days”): Sagittarius (the thighs), Feb. 13-14; Capricorn (the knees), Feb. 15-17; and Aquarius (the legs), Feb. 18-19. (See PBTS NOTE). There are seven days ruled by these three signs. Remember days ruled by these signs rank beneath the VERY fertile days.
PBTS note: For only the second time in all the years I’ve been writing this column, I found a mistake in the Astrological Calendar, which is what we use for gardening. It has only one Aquarius (legs) day and there must be at least two of each sign/month. I have made one of the Pisces (feet) days an Aquarius day. Both are great for planting (if you are planting) with the dark moon in force. There were three Pisces days now on my chart — and now there are two.
Pea day/days: Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign, rules Feb. 26-27, both with the light moon is in force. According to the old timers we’ll be able to plant snow peas in February, some say “before Washington’s Birthday,” which is Feb. 22. More on that in my next column!
General tips, other items
Making changes: The trend featuring more perfect days for making changes is heading in the right direction! There are seven days when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. There were four in January. The days are Feb. 13-19.
A “change” might be defined as doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like not smoking instead of smoking, going for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through Feb. 4, and then Feb. 20 (the moon moves to the light phase at 2:06 a.m.) through March 6.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Plant grass seed during dark moon in February. I have had very good luck with this and recommend it to your attention, whether you are planting a field or patching a bare spot in your yard. The dates are Feb. 6-19 since the moon is in the dark phase.
Groundhog Day is Thursday. Legend has it if the chubby rodent sees his shadow when pulled from his hole then we’re in for six more weeks of bad weather. If, however, it’s a cloudy day and no shadow, then the worst of winter is behind us.
Winter's midpoint is Friday The name pretty much says it all — and right on the heels of Groundhog Day! Spring is set for March 20 at 5:24 p.m.
Old Almanac: My daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Drew Curnutte, gave me a copy of The Old Farmer’s Almanac from 1943 — right in the middle of World War II. They searched and searched for one from my birth year, 1947, but this was as close as they could get.
The price: 15 cents.
The price of this year’s Farmers’ Almanac, which I have relied upon for charts and tables: $7.99.
From time to time, I will share anecdotes from the 1943 Almanac.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.