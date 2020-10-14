I’m going to begin today’s column with a bit of a personal story about predicting winter from Mother Nature and hope it will inspire you to do the same. Then we’ll review a few other items.
There’s a gnarly, old hedge apple tree at one corner of our yard and there used to be two more at the other corner before we had to have them removed. Across the years I had seen hedge apple — or Osage orange — trees along the edge of the road and off in distant fields, even marveled at those hard, green orbs they produce in the fall.
They usually grow in the country — not in the city!
Now I have an up-close-and personal relationship with one and the bright green bombs it gives up in the fall that have come to be part of my winter prediction since, quite by accident, I discovered squirrels love to eat them!
The tree of focus has been legendary on our street. We have a lot of healthy people in our neighborhood who walk for exercise. In the fall the neighbors are encouraged to quicken their step when they pass beneath its mighty boughs that extend across the street.
Many of the “apples” grow to the size of softballs, perhaps even a bit larger, and when dropping from the top of the tree, which is 50 or more feet tall, the velocity developed by the sphere has the potential to cause considerable damage to person and/or property. If you know some physics, you can apply the formula for velocity to a one-pound object falling 50 feet unimpeded and determine it packs a punch.
Why, these things are so hard that most hit the pavement and aren’t crushed by the impact. The ones that land in the yard are all safe.
When passing under the tree from mid-September until late October one would want to move with some haste. I’ve thought about putting signs on the approaching sides for pedestrians and motorists: “Move right on along!”
For years I bagged the hedge apples and left them for the recycling truck, and it was back-breaking work. But then I got smarter and for the past several I’ve “collected” them and piled them beneath the tree for the squirrels, deer, mice, voles — and occasional neighbors who want some to place in their basements to ward off spiders.
My neighbor Marshall Thompson and I have developed a great game to keep a couple of old men occupied on lovely fall afternoons: We stand back and pitch the hedge apples onto the pile. The object is to get each to land and stay in place rather than roll back down to the fence, which they are surprisingly good at doing.
Oh, it’s great fun! Come by sometime and you can pitch a few — and if you want some to take home, we’ll bag them up for you. What’s left in the pile will provide food for the creatures as long as the fruits last.
A couple of years ago, they were all gone by Christmas. Last year they didn’t disappear as quickly. But by the end of January there won’t be a hedge apple in sight, only some mushy stuff.
It’s fascinating, too, to stand at the window on a cold, winter’s day and watch a squirrel chomp down on a whole hedge apple that’s nearly as big as he or she is, scamper up the tree or sit on the fence and eat it, turning it in his dexterous little paws, hedge apple detritus flying in all directions.
Now, when all apples are down, I will examine the pile for quality and quantity and the result will be part of my prediction for the winter of 2020-21. You’ll want to do some “natural predicting,” too, I can feel it. And here’s how:
Submit a forecast based on Mother Nature for the Winter of 2020-21. We will publish the forecasts in my last column of the year on Dec. 4. Send your forecast to me at my email address elsewhere here. If you prefer, write it out and drop it by the newspaper, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd., next to the Post Office.
Quick takes…
• If you haven’t, you want to, and the bottom hasn’t dropped out of the temperature as predicted, then delay no further in bringing in those house plants you want to keep.
• Planning to spread gravel? Now’s the time beginning Saturday and continuing through Oct. 30.
• Making changes: There are no days in October that perfectly fit the change formula when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
• In my opinion, alternative days are Monday through Oct. 27 for a total of nine. The light moon is moving toward the full moon, or waning, with the so-so signs, Sagittarius/thighs through Aquarius/legs ruling, capped off by three Pisces/feet days, Oct. 25-27.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
