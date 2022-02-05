Caution: Except for snow peas, there is no planting in the unprotected garden now. I give you the information on phases and signs since some may be planting in a greenhouse, even a cold-frame, but not in the unprotected garden. Winter isn’t through with us yet!
Quick takes…then changes
You’ve read these “quick takes” in previous columns, but since this is a “working column” for active gardeners and February will pass quickly, it’s important for us to be reminded of what we can and can’t do now.
Snow peas next week
There are two perfect days next week, Wednesday and Thursday, for planting snow peas if your ground is ready and you want to try for an early crop. The moon is in the light phase and the sign is in Gemini (the arms), the pea sign. The diehards believe snow peas need to be in the ground “before Washington’s birthday,” which is Feb. 22, so the clock is ticking. Next best days before the 22nd are 11-13 with the fertile sign Cancer (the breast) ruling and the moon still in the dark phase.
Pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that while the light moon rules through Feb. 15. Gravel in the light phase!
Grass seed in February
Time is running out to cover all the requirements for most effective seeding in February since the dark moon period is fast approaching, Feb. 16-March 1, for those wanting to seed during the dark moon in February.
It might be too late to get the results of a soil test back from the University of Kentucky in time to properly prepare the seedbed, no matter how large or small. Check with the Franklin County Extension Office, 502-695-9035. If possible fertilize according to the soil test results, not what you’ve always done; visit with an expert about seed varieties for what you are trying to accomplish; sew the seed preferably in the dark phase of the moon for good root development.
Plowing in February
You have the rest of the month to plow, roto-till, spade, etc., your garden even if the ground is wet and not fear ongoing problems with clods. But when the calendar flips over to March, the “period of clod-grace” is over.
Perfect days for changes
For the past several months, we haven’t had many — if any — days that are perfect for making changes. They occur when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions, principally Aquarius/thighs thru Pisces/feet. That pattern is changing now and for the next several months we’ll have an increasing number of perfect days before the cycle swings back in the other direction.
In February, the perfect days are the 23rd thru 28th. The pattern extends one day into March with the first being a Pisces day. There are seven perfect days — Feb. 23-March 1 — that fit the formula.
I receive a good number of inquiries from folks wanting to know when these days are coming up so they can do thinks like starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking, weaning animals or children, scheduling elective surgery — anything that requires a change from doing what you are doing now. I can’t “scientifically” explain this anymore than I can the phases and signs for gardening, all I know is people report increased success when they enlist the phases and signs to help.
If you have changes to make, why not give it a try? Personally, I need to have a filling, so I plan to check with the dentist about an appointment on one of the aforementioned days.
For your planning and to further demonstrate the point regarding the increasing number of days, there are nine perfect ones coming up March 22-30. With March 1, that makes 10 days during that month.
Upcoming week and beyond …
Moon: The moon is in the light phase now and remains there until the full moon at 11:56 a.m. on Feb. 16. It’s above-grounders until the full/dark moon.
Signs: Today, no planting/killing sign; Sunday-Tuesday, very fertile; Wednesday-Thursday, pea sign; Feb. 11-13, very fertile; Feb. 14-15, killing; Feb. 16-20, flowers.
Contact: You may email me at pcase211@gmail.com; call or text 502-682-5995. Visit Facebook, like and follow my page devoted to this information. It’s @plantingbysigns.
