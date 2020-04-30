Breaking down the week
Before I share the May Overview with you, here’s a quick breakdown of the week ahead.
First, don’t plant on what’s left of today (Friday) because the killing sign Leo is in force. And that means no planting in a garden, built-up bed, barrel on the porch, pot — anywhere — you get the idea. It also means no sowing of seeds anywhere and no transplanting of seedlings to peat pots. Any gardening activity but planting.
Then beginning Saturday through Tuesday, we have a nice four-day stretch for planting flowers for glorious blooms all summer with the flowering signs Virgo (bowels) and Libra (reins) ruling.
Wednesday is perfect for above-ground producers then after the moon changes early on Thursday it will be below-grounders.
Up for May 8-13 is a long stretch of so-so signs all under the dark moon. Not the best for planting, but okay. This is a great run for making changes like starting a diet or exercise program, weaning small animals or children, stopping smoking, elective surgery or dental work (if permitted by then) — anything that requires a change.
That making-changes stretch continues May 14-16 with Pisces (the feet) in force. Pisces is a very fertile sign so great for planting, too.
May overview
Moon phases: May begins and ends with the light moon in force. The light moon rules until the full moon comes into force at 6:45 a.m. on May 7 and then returns at 1:39 p.m. May 22 continuing until the full moon at 3:12 p.m. on June 5.
Between the light moon times, the dark moon is in force for most of May 7 until 1:39 p.m. on May 22.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force. If you can only utilize one aspect of the system, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs.
And never plant when your ground is wet, no matter how beautiful the day may be.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities.May begins with the killing sign Leo (the heart) in force, so we’ll start with a look at the killing signs and when they occur this month.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for getting your garden ready for planting, cleaning out fence rows — anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), Friday, May 27-28; and Aries (the head), May 17-18. There are five days ruled by the killing signs.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules May 2-3, 29-30; and Libra (the reins) is up for May 4-5, 31 and June 1. There are seven flowering days in May and one to begin June. That’s a lot of flowering days! These are bloom days and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Scorpio (the secrets), May 6-7 with May 6 in the light moon and most of May 7 ruled by the dark moon; Pisces (the feet), May 14-16, dark moon; Taurus (the neck) rules May 19-21, dark moon; and Cancer (the breast), May 24-26, all light moon.
There are 11 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. The dark moon wins out this month claiming seven of the 11 at a time when we’d prefer it be just the opposite for planting out hot-weather-loving above-ground producers.
So-so days: These aren’t particularly fertile nor destructive, just so-so. Sagittarius (the thighs), May 8-9; Capricorn (the knees), May 10-11; and Aquarius (the legs), May 12-13. There are six days this month ruled by the so-so signs. All with the dark moon in force making this a great stretch for making changes — you read about that above.
Bean/pea days: Gemini (the arms) rules May 22-23. Only the morning of May 22 (until 1:39 p.m.) is under the influence of the light moon, which makes it an ideal time for planting beans or peas. But the afternoon is under the dark moon as is May 23, making half the equation correct since beans produce above the ground.
General tips
Making changes: May 8-16 provides another long stretch this month changes, nine perfect days.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules May 1-6 then May 23 through June 4. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
If you have questions, don’t hesitate to call or text me at 502-682-5995. My email is pcase211@gmail.com. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the signs Facebook pages devoted exclusively to this information. Simply load the Facebook app if you haven’t already and search @plantingbysigns and it should pop right up!
