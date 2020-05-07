Breaking down the week
Continuing through next Wednesday is a six-day stretch ruled by the so-so signs: Sagittarius/thighs; Capricorn/knees and Aquarius/legs. I want to address this stretch on two levels: planting and making changes.
First, planting.
In my opinion, so-so signs closely follow the fertile signs in their value for planting. I wish I could think of a better name for them since “so-so” sounds kind of weak. Of course, it’s best to plant when the fertile signs (Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, Cancer) rule — in the proper phase of the moon — but days ruled by Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius are right there close.
So, for whatever reason, if you can’t plant when fertile signs are ruling then don’t hesitate to plant when these “so-so signs” are in force.
Next week: Signs I recommend avoiding when planting veggies.
Second, making changes.
This element is about as scientifically unexplainable as the rest of this system: days when the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that “functions” and the moon is in the dark phase are the best for changes. You see the progression — thighs through feet when we add the three Pisces days. That brings the total number of perfect days this month to nine with the three Pisces days and counting today.
Sure, all these parts of the body are essential for functioning — it’s just that they don’t “function” in the sense of the heart, bowels or brain!
Changes might include starting a diet or exercise program, weaning small animals or children, stopping smoking, elective surgery or dental work — anything that requires a change from what you are doing now — like smoking, being sedentary or eating too much.
I have been writing about all this information for more than 40 years and among the most frequently asked questions concern the best time for stopping smoking and weaning babies or animals. People also ask about starting a diet or exercise program.
There is no “magic bullet” involved here and no guarantee. It’s just been my experience stopping — or starting — on one of these days isn’t going to hurt a thing and it’s likely going to help. Personally, I’ve had good luck with changes when I started on during a change period — and worked to stick to it!
Because of the 28-day moon cycle, during some months there are a lot of “perfect days” for changes — like this one — then in others there aren’t many or none. We’ve had lots for the last several months, but the number is about to start dropping
If you have changes to make and you want to get started during a perfect stretch according to the phases and signs, then today through the 16th are your days.
Facebook page
For those of you who wander around the internet and are interested in planting by the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac, I encourage you to follow my business page devoted entirely to this subject. It’s @plantingbysigns and, again, it’s a business page — not a personal one – and it won’t cost you a dime.
This column you’re reading now is posted on state-journal.com but it’s “static” until the next one is published on May 15 while @plantingbysigns is an interactive experience. We’re approaching 6,000 followers from all around the country and world, including some recent adherents from South Africa and Australia as well as Europe!
Far ranging indeed from USDA Planting Zone 6B and central Kentucky.
Since early in the week discussion has been ongoing about how to protect plants from the possibility of frost — even a freeze — tonight and Saturday night. Posted there are all sorts of tips — some of them very innovative.
Also weighing in with some professional advice is Kim Cowherd former Franklin County extension agent for horticulture.
I post daily information so that when you lose your newspaper you can find the information quickly. Visit the page, “like” it and you’re in!
For instance, last week’s column on May 1 said that Wednesday would be a perfect day for planting above-ground producers — and it was. But no one knew there was a possibility of a freeze that would kill any tender thing planted two or three nights later. I can’t update my newspaper column that’s on your coffee table. The Facebook page is a different matter.
Utilize this print column and @plantingbysigns.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you will need to wait until the next stretch when the light moon rules, May 23 through June 4. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
