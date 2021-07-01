Planting by the signs

Through July 16

Through the middle of the month, we find a variety of options including days ruled by killing signs, those under the influence of very fertile signs, a trio of bean days and a quartet of flowering days.

And we have a moon phase change coming late on July 9 (9:17 p.m.) as the moon moves from the dark to light phase.

Killing signs rule today (July 2), July 10-12. We all know about killing days — no planting, seeding, transplanting or anything having to do with plants you’re hoping will thrive. If you have weeding to do — and who doesn’t — these are perfect days for that. Any activity but planting, etc.

Fertile days are up for this July Fourth weekend, Saturday and Sunday. With the moon in the dark phase, you may plant below-ground producers — with an eye toward fall for many varieties. July 8-9 are also ruled by a very fertile sign, Cancer.

The moon changes phases on the 9th — dark to light — but it’s late in the evening so most of the day will continue to be under the influence of the dark moon.

Gemini, the bean sign governs three days, July 5-7, but the moon is in the dark phase making half of the perfect equation valid: bean sign with the light moon in force since beans produce above the ground. If you choose to plant beans, at least half the equation is correct.

Then it’s flowering days July 13-16 and that takes us halfway through July! Remember, if you are planning and I certainly hope you are, only flowers on these days, no veggies.

Planning a fall garden

As "Home Gardening in Kentucky" reminds us, “… the garden doesn’t have to end with the last planting of bush beans.” It can extend far into the fall with veggies that enjoy cooler soil and air temperatures — and way on into the winter by utilizing low tunnels and cold frames.

Wes Henry, my friend and sometimes contributor in this space, has raised low-tunnel gardening to an art form! We’ll visit with him in the fall as he prepares to keep harvesting even when there is snow on the ground!

According to the chart in "Home Gardening," there are some veggies, which are drawing toward the end of their statistical safe planting date to reach harvest. Some, in fact, have already gone beyond that date.

We’ll review that list more extensively next week, but those that are on the edge include: celery, cucumbers, muskmelons, onion plants, pepper plants, Irish potatoes, southern peas, watermelons and winter squash. If you are planning to include any of these in your fall garden, then get them in the ground soon.

I always like to remind that these dates are “statistical” and with the warming of the climate I think it’s safe to say we can push them just a bit later.

Let’s look at the situation more closely next week. In many ways it’s the reverse of the spring garden.

Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is July 10 through all but the last 1:23 of the 23rd. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription