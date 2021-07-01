Through July 16
Through the middle of the month, we find a variety of options including days ruled by killing signs, those under the influence of very fertile signs, a trio of bean days and a quartet of flowering days.
And we have a moon phase change coming late on July 9 (9:17 p.m.) as the moon moves from the dark to light phase.
Killing signs rule today (July 2), July 10-12. We all know about killing days — no planting, seeding, transplanting or anything having to do with plants you’re hoping will thrive. If you have weeding to do — and who doesn’t — these are perfect days for that. Any activity but planting, etc.
Fertile days are up for this July Fourth weekend, Saturday and Sunday. With the moon in the dark phase, you may plant below-ground producers — with an eye toward fall for many varieties. July 8-9 are also ruled by a very fertile sign, Cancer.
The moon changes phases on the 9th — dark to light — but it’s late in the evening so most of the day will continue to be under the influence of the dark moon.
Gemini, the bean sign governs three days, July 5-7, but the moon is in the dark phase making half of the perfect equation valid: bean sign with the light moon in force since beans produce above the ground. If you choose to plant beans, at least half the equation is correct.
Then it’s flowering days July 13-16 and that takes us halfway through July! Remember, if you are planning and I certainly hope you are, only flowers on these days, no veggies.
Planning a fall garden
As "Home Gardening in Kentucky" reminds us, “… the garden doesn’t have to end with the last planting of bush beans.” It can extend far into the fall with veggies that enjoy cooler soil and air temperatures — and way on into the winter by utilizing low tunnels and cold frames.
Wes Henry, my friend and sometimes contributor in this space, has raised low-tunnel gardening to an art form! We’ll visit with him in the fall as he prepares to keep harvesting even when there is snow on the ground!
According to the chart in "Home Gardening," there are some veggies, which are drawing toward the end of their statistical safe planting date to reach harvest. Some, in fact, have already gone beyond that date.
We’ll review that list more extensively next week, but those that are on the edge include: celery, cucumbers, muskmelons, onion plants, pepper plants, Irish potatoes, southern peas, watermelons and winter squash. If you are planning to include any of these in your fall garden, then get them in the ground soon.
I always like to remind that these dates are “statistical” and with the warming of the climate I think it’s safe to say we can push them just a bit later.
Let’s look at the situation more closely next week. In many ways it’s the reverse of the spring garden.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is July 10 through all but the last 1:23 of the 23rd. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.