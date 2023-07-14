As strange as it may seem, now just three weeks into summer, if you are still planting it’s time to turn your attention toward shorter days, cooler air and soil temperatures. As you will see here, through July there is plenty of time to plant a lot of our favorite summer veggies — that’s a lot, not all of them.
But, when July moves onto August, the list starts getting shorter — and quickly. With the summer veggies you’ll see many of those we enjoyed in the spring as the ground and air went from cool/cold to warm/hot. Please review the list. I will update it each time I have a column in the newspaper. My next one will be the August Overview on July 29.
Planning a Fall Garden
As Home Gardening in Kentucky reminds us, “… the garden doesn’t have to end with the last planting of bush beans.” It can extend far into the fall with veggies that enjoy cooler soil and air temperatures — and way on into the winter by utilizing low tunnels and cold frames.
According to the chart in "Home Gardening," there are some veggies which are drawing toward the end of their statistical safe planting date to reach harvest. Some, in fact, have already gone beyond that date.
If you don’t see what you are thinking of planting on this list, then it’s statistically too late for it to make it to harvest. Some are close and you may be able to push things another week or two — as I have some here — but not much further. The soil and air temperatures will slowly start cooling as the days get shorter with the approach of fall.
Now through Aug. 1: Snap beans, broccoli plants, Brussels sprouts plants, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower plants, chard, sweet corn, cucumbers, kale, kohlrabi, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce, okra, parsley, rutabaga, snow peas, spinach and summer squash.
After Aug. 2-15: Beets, leaf lettuce and turnips.
Remember, if you don’t see it listed then it’s too late to plant.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is Tuesday through July 31. The moon is in the dark phase until then and that’s not the time to pour gravel. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
