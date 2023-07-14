Planting by the signs logo

As strange as it may seem, now just three weeks into summer, if you are still planting it’s time to turn your attention toward shorter days, cooler air and soil temperatures. As you will see here, through July there is plenty of time to plant a lot of our favorite summer veggies — that’s a lot, not all of them.

Philip Case

But, when July moves onto August, the list starts getting shorter — and quickly. With the summer veggies you’ll see many of those we enjoyed in the spring as the ground and air went from cool/cold to warm/hot. Please review the list. I will update it each time I have a column in the newspaper. My next one will be the August Overview on July 29.

