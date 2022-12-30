Welcome to 2023 — or almost, depending on when you read this! Winter has already landed one wallop and there may be more to come, but the one thing we can be sure of is the days will soon be getting perceptibly longer and spring will be moving closer. It’s scheduled to arrive at 5:24 p.m. on March 20, now less than three months away!
To illustrate the point: according to the Farmers’ Almanac, we’ll be getting about 34 minutes more daylight on Feb. 1 than we will have on Jan. 1. Now that, folks, is spring on the way!
I hope the holidays have been good to you and as you’ve made — or are making — your New Year’s resolutions one will be to follow the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac right here in Your Hometown Newspaper to enhance your gardening efforts. I’ve had a nice break and am ready to break ground on the new gardening season, in our backyard, in the newspaper and on Facebook @plantingbysigns.
Here’s the Planting by the Signs January Overview for anyone planting in a greenhouse, utilizing low tunnels or a cold frame. It won’t be too long before we can do some planting of cool-weather-loving crops in the unprotected garden, but not quite yet.
Moon phases: As it has been for several months, the light moon is in force as the month begins and will rule again when January rolls into February. The light moon rules until the full moon arrives at 6:08 p.m. on Jan. 6. The full/dark moon then rules until the light/new moon returns on Jan. 21 at 3:53 p.m. and takes us to the full/dark moon on Feb. 5 at 1:29 p.m.
When the light moon is in force plant above-ground producers and it’s below-ground producers when the dark moon rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Leo (Jan. 7-9) or Aries (Jan. 25-26), are in force.
Planting when the fertile signs (formerly called “so-so signs”) rule is a viable alternative to the VERY fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, Jan. 17-22.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs Aries and Leo and the flowering signs Virgo and Libra for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above and on any calendar) before proceeding with planting anywhere, or other activities. January begins with a VERY fertile sign in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
VERY fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Taurus (the neck), Jan. 1, 27-29, all light moon; Cancer (the breast), Jan. 5-6, light moon until full moon arrives late on Jan 6; Scorpio (the secrets), Jan. 15-16, dark moon; and Pisces (the feet), Jan. 23-24, light moon. There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign, rules Jan. 2-4, 30-31, all with the light moon is in force. According to the old timers we’ll be able to plant snow peas in January, but if you are planning to do that I would opt for the days at the end of the month, not the beginning. And, of course, you can’t plant beans at all since they are hot-weather lovers.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), Jan. 7-9, and Aries (the head) Jan. 25-26. There are five days ruled by the killing signs Aries and Leo, down from eight in December.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Jan. 10-11, while Libra (the reins) rules Jan. 12-14. There are five flowering days in January.
Fertile days (formerly called “so-so days”): Sagittarius (the thighs), Jan. 17-18; Capricorn (the knees), Jan. 19-20; and Aquarius (the legs), Jan. 21-22.
There are six days ruled by these three signs. Remember days ruled by these signs rank right there under the VERY fertile days.
General tips
Making changes: Finally, we are beginning to see more and more days perfect for making changes when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. The days are Jan. 17-20, four perfect days before the moon moves to the light phase on Jan. 21.
A “change” might be defined as doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like NOT smoking instead of smoking, going for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through all of the daylight hours on Jan. 6, and then Jan. 22 through Feb. 4. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
