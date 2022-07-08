The moon is in the light phase now and will remain there until the full moon at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Until then it’s above-ground producers. Late Wednesday afternoon and until the new moon at 1:55 p.m. on July 28, it’s below-grounders. No matter where the crops will produce, make certain you aren’t planting when a killing sign rules — and we won’t have to worry about that until July 18-19.
The remainder of today (Saturday) is ruled by the VERY fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) followed by a series of good fertile days Sunday through next Friday, specifically Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees, and Aquarius/Aquarius. The stretch is capped off by another pair of VERY fertile days on July 16-17 when Pisces (the feet) rules and the moon is in the dark phase. In the middle of this period the moon moves from the light to the dark phase on the Wednesday.
With this column and in all future ones, I am going to differentiate between the VERY FERTILE signs Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer, and the signs I have referred to for years as the “so-so signs” as FERTILE ones. I think it’s unfair to them — if one can be “unfair” to a sign — to call them “so-so” since I wouldn’t hesitate at all to plant when one of them is in force.
They are, as we should know by now: Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees, and Aquarius/feet, the signs going “out of the body” beyond anything that functions. These — along with Pisces/feet — are the best ones for making changes when the moon is in the dark phase. (See more about that below).
The best situation is to plant in one of the VERY FERTILE signs in the proper phase of the moon for above- or below-ground producers. But that often puts a lot of pressure on us to find the proper sign and phase — coupled with favorable weather, soil conditions and schedules. I don’t want anyone to become frustrated thinking the only time they can plant is when the VERY FERTILE signs rule. Again, that’s best but just not always possible.
So, going forward, that’s how we will proceed with VERY FERTILE and FERTILE signs.
Any planting done now should be with an eye toward fall since — and it’s hard to believe at this moment — the days will be getting cooler and shorter. Check the “date to maturity” on seed packets or transplants. We still have a lot of excellent growing time but it’s slowly diminishing.
General tips
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through Tuesday then July 29 through most of Aug. 11. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Making changes: The number of perfect days for making changes continues to dwindle, down to four this month. They are Aquarius/legs, Thursday and July 15, and Pisces/feet, July 16-17. On these days, the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are moving out of the body beyond anything that functions. Changes might include scheduling elective surgery or dental work, weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or any other bad habit. In short, anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.