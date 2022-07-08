Planting by the signs

The moon is in the light phase now and will remain there until the full moon at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Until then it’s above-ground producers. Late Wednesday afternoon and until the new moon at 1:55 p.m. on July 28, it’s below-grounders. No matter where the crops will produce, make certain you aren’t planting when a killing sign rules — and we won’t have to worry about that until July 18-19.

The remainder of today (Saturday) is ruled by the VERY fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) followed by a series of good fertile days Sunday through next Friday, specifically Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees, and Aquarius/Aquarius. The stretch is capped off by another pair of VERY fertile days on July 16-17 when Pisces (the feet) rules and the moon is in the dark phase. In the middle of this period the moon moves from the light to the dark phase on the Wednesday.

With this column and in all future ones, I am going to differentiate between the VERY FERTILE signs Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer, and the signs I have referred to for years as the “so-so signs” as FERTILE ones. I think it’s unfair to them — if one can be “unfair” to a sign — to call them “so-so” since I wouldn’t hesitate at all to plant when one of them is in force.

They are, as we should know by now: Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees, and Aquarius/feet, the signs going “out of the body” beyond anything that functions. These — along with Pisces/feet — are the best ones for making changes when the moon is in the dark phase. (See more about that below).

The best situation is to plant in one of the VERY FERTILE signs in the proper phase of the moon for above- or below-ground producers. But that often puts a lot of pressure on us to find the proper sign and phase — coupled with favorable weather, soil conditions and schedules. I don’t want anyone to become frustrated thinking the only time they can plant is when the VERY FERTILE signs rule. Again, that’s best but just not always possible.

So, going forward, that’s how we will proceed with VERY FERTILE and FERTILE signs.

Any planting done now should be with an eye toward fall since — and it’s hard to believe at this moment — the days will be getting cooler and shorter. Check the “date to maturity” on seed packets or transplants. We still have a lot of excellent growing time but it’s slowly diminishing.

General tips

Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through Tuesday then July 29 through most of Aug. 11. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

Making changes: The number of perfect days for making changes continues to dwindle, down to four this month. They are Aquarius/legs, Thursday and July 15, and Pisces/feet, July 16-17. On these days, the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are moving out of the body beyond anything that functions. Changes might include scheduling elective surgery or dental work, weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or any other bad habit. In short, anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing.

