Time to plant!
Other than the caution that will continue all summer — don’t plant in wet ground — all other restrictions are off since statistically we have passed the last date for frost and/or freezing weather.
Please remember that is statistically! We do live in Kentucky, and we know the weather can throw us some real curves. That said, it should be safe now to plant anything in the proper phase and sign. Just be prepared to protect sensitive plants (like tomatoes) should the weather take a turn toward chilly and frosty.
I planted 21 tomato plants on May 4 with the moon toward the end of its run in the light phase and the very fertile sign Scorpio/secrets in force. The plants are mostly Carbon heirlooms since that’s the variety my neighbor raises from seed — according to the phases and signs of course. They were seeded back in March.
We also planted a row of cucumber seed, getting the last seed in the ground just before the moon moved to the dark phase!
What remains of today through Sunday is an excellent time for planting below-ground producers. The moon is firmly in the dark phase now and today and Sunday are ruled by the VERY fertile Pisces/feet.
Remember: These days are for below-ground producers like onions, radishes, potatoes, carrots, etc., where what you eat develops beneath the ground. I also refer to them as below-grounders.
All planting anywhere and everywhere — including seeding and transplanting — should stop Monday and Tuesday when the sign moves to Aries/head, one of the two killing signs. Fertilize, cultivate, weed, water — just don’t put seeds or transplants in the ground, planter or pot.
Then, we have a couple of great days on Wednesday and Thursday for below-grounders with the VERY fertile sign Taurus/neck ruling and the moon wrapping up its dark phase run. Taurus is one of the VERY fertile signs. I mentioned some of the veggies above that can be planted with this configuration in force.
One great stretch ahead!
A few years ago, when this column appeared regularly in Your Hometown Newspaper, there was one faithful reader who would call in the spring each year and ask what “the great stretch in May” would be so he could schedule vacation from his job to plant his above-grounders!
Here it is: May 19-23 — not quite a week but five great days. First, there are 1½ days for pole and bush beans, and Southern peas on the second half of the 19th and all of the 20th, both ruled by Gemini/arms. They are followed by 21-23 for all other above-ground producers (including beans) with the VERY fertile Cancer/breast ruling.
If your ground is ready and let’s hope it’s dry, you could get all your above-grounders planted — and above-grounders that aren’t frost and freeze hardy are what we are wanting to get planted now.
General tips
Making changes: Through Sunday, while the moon is in the dark phase and the sign is in Pisces/feet, is a perfect time for making changes. We’re at the end of a long making-changes stretch, but if you haven’t gotten started there is still time.
A “change” is doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like NOT smoking instead of smoking, going for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea. These days are great for weaning small animals and children, too. Be underway by Monday when the sign moves back to Aries/head.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you should wait until after the light moon returns. The best days will be while it rules, May 20 through June 2.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
