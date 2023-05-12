Planting by the signs

Time to plant!

Other than the caution that will continue all summer — don’t plant in wet ground — all other restrictions are off since statistically we have passed the last date for frost and/or freezing weather.

Philip Case

Philip Case

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription