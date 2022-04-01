Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for April. The statistical danger of a killing frost won’t pass until the first weekend of May — and with the way this spring is rolling out it may be later than that!
Personally, I like after Mother’s Day for the statistical cutoff. Please be patient with your warm-weather-loving veggies. Even if the air warms up it will take awhile for the soil to follow.
Moon phases: The light moon is in force now and continues until April 16 for the planting of above-grounders when the signs are right. The dark moon then rules the last half of April 16 and until the new moon returns at 4:28 p.m. on April 30.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers. Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce.
Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, April 18-24, all with the dark moon ruling.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere or other activities. April began with a killing sign in force, so we’ll start by reviewing them.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting! Here are the remaining five killing days in April: Leo (the heart), April 9-11, and Aries (the head) April 27-28.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Taurus (the neck), April 2-3, light moon, and 29-30, dark moon — four Taurus days, two in each moon phase! Cancer (the breast), April 7-8, light moon; Scorpio (the secrets), April 16-17, moon moves from light to dark on the 16th at 2:55 p.m., 17th is all dark; and Pisces (the feet), April 25-26, dark moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. And thankfully, unlike March, there are no Ember Days to gum up the works!
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the peas/beans sign, rules April 4-6. It’s still a little too early for bush or pole beans because they like it hot, but perfect for peas with the moon in the light phase since they love both cool soil and air.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for April 12-13, while Libra (the reins) rules April 14-15. There are four flowering days in April. These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit.
“Cautious” as in don’t do it! And, I will remind you of that each time the flowering signs are in force. I have heard, and shared horror stories from those who planted veggies in a flowering sign — plenty of blooms and few to no veggies!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), April 18-19; Capricorn (the knees), April 20-22; and Aquarius, April 23-24. There are seven days again this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force for all of them and that’s perfect for making changes and/or planting below-ground producers. See more about that below.
General tips
Making changes: This month there are nine perfect days for making changes when the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. They are April 18-26, Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces/feet. Changes might include scheduling elective surgery or dental work, weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or any other bad habit. In short, anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules through April 15. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
If you have questions, don’t hesitate to call or text me at 502-682-5995. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the signs Facebook page devoted exclusively to this information. Simply load the Facebook app if you haven’t already and search @plantingbysigns and it should pop right up!
