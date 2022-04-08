We’re in the “betwixt and between” gardening time as we wait for the danger of frost to pass — yet a month away at minimum — while continuing to plant those veggies that love cool weather and soil if you’re into early gardening. After the April overview last week, I’m reviewing a few things here and keeping it short.
Since I wouldn’t have much different to say next week, I’ll give over my space to something else and see you back here on April 20. In the “This week and beyond …”, I’ve included planting info through the 26th for your planning.
Veggies for the early garden
Here’s what can be planted now as found in "Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky Extension Service and the UK College of Agriculture. This is every veggie from the early garden list.
The book is available online and at your local extension office. Remember there’s a good chance — almost a certainty this spring it seems — we’ll have more frosts, perhaps freezes, even some snow and these cool-weather lovers can withstand all but the most severe conditions.
We need to be patient when it comes to planting our hot-weather lovers. That’s still, at minimum, a month off according to the statistical last dates for frost and even if those dates have passed the soil may not have kept pace warming since cool, cloudy days don’t do much for that.
Now: Broccoli plants, Brussels sprouts plants, cauliflower plants, celery spinach, radishes, peas, snow peas, onion sets, collards, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus, beets, Irish potatoes, onion seeds, parsley, parsnips, carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, cabbage, leaf lettuce, lettuce head plants, Bibb lettuce plants, onion plants. Caution: Don’t plant if the ground is wet, no matter the phase or sign.
Reminders …
Frosts/freezes: Although the days are getting warmer — now and then — as they get longer, the danger of frosts and/or freezes won’t statistically pass until the first week of May — and that’s just statistically. Be patient. The air may be warm, but the ground isn’t, and warm-weather crops like tomatoes, beans and peppers, don’t like cold weather!
Pouring/spreading gravel: If you need to pour or spread gravel on a farm road or drive, now through April 15 is the perfect time with the moon in the light phase so that the gravel doesn’t sink.
Seeding plants: If you are seeding warm-weather crops like tomatoes and peppers, Thursday and Friday are perfect days with the moon in the light phase and the very fertile sign Cancer ruling. They should be ready for the garden by the middle of May when the ground has warmed, and the danger of frost has passed.
Making changes: This month there are nine perfect days for making changes when the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. They are April 18-26, Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces/feet. Changes might include scheduling elective surgery or dental work, weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or any other bad habit. In short, anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing.
