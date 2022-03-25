In today’s column, I’ve provided some “quick hits” about what’s happening for the next couple of weeks. Next week, I will offer the April overview since it’s time to be gearing up for gardening.
Frosts/freezes: Although the days are getting warmer as they get longer, the danger of frosts and/or freezes won’t statistically pass until the first week of May — and that’s just statistically. Be patient. The air may be warm, but the ground isn’t, and warm-weather crops like tomatoes, beans and peppers, don’t like cold weather!
Making changes: We still have a few days in a stretch that’s perfect for making changes with the moon in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. It continues through Wednesday.
You know what a “change” is — doing something differently from the way you are doing it now like stopping smoking, starting a diet, etc. Why not let the phases and signs assist your efforts?
Pouring/spreading gravel: If you need to pour or spread gravel on a farm road or drive, make the appointment for some time during the two weeks after the moon moves to the light phase on Friday at 2:24 a.m. And, since the change occurs so early that morning, you can even make the appointment for that day through April 15. In other words, don’t do any pouring or setting of stones until Friday.
Seeding plants: We know March has been a terrible month for doing much gardening with a total of 10 no-plant days — with one yet to come on Thursday. During March, that challenge has included seeding for warm-weather transplants, like tomatoes, something many of us try to do, particularly if we are trying to get plants “born and raised” in the proper moon phase and signs.
April, thankfully, is better with April 2-3 and April 7-8 being outstanding days with the light moon in force and very fertile signs ruling. They should be ready for the garden by the middle of May when the ground has warmed and the danger of frost has passed.
Pea/bean days: We have three days ahead ruled by Gemini (the arms) — the “pea/bean sign” — on April 4-6. Those days will be wonderfully perfect for planting peas or snow peas (not southern peas), but it’s a little early for bush beans. They love it hot — air and ground — and while we have a warm day now and again that’s not enough to warm to soil.
If it’s not optimum for them to germinate the little seeds just sit there and pout — think “rot!” Be patient, better days are coming. Plant your peas, but not beans just yet.
Veggies for the early garden
Here’s what can be planted now and moving into early April as found in "Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky Extension Service and the UK College of Agriculture. It’s available online and at your local extension office.
This list comprises all the veggies suggested for early gardens and the dates after which they can be planted, understanding there’s a real good chance — almost a certainty, in fact — we’ll have more frosts and perhaps freezes because they can withstand all but the most severe conditions.
We need to be patient when it comes to planting our hot-weather lovers. That’s still, at minimum, six or seven weeks off according to the statistical last dates for frost.
Now: Spinach, radishes, peas, snow peas, onion sets, collards, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus, beets, Irish potatoes, onion seeds, parsley, parsnips, carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, cabbage, leaf lettuce, lettuce head plants, Bibb lettuce plants and onion plants.
After April 5: Broccoli plants, Brussels sprouts plants, cauliflower plants and celery.
Caution: Don’t plant if the ground is wet, no matter the phase or sign.
