Last call for weather
The number of forecasts for the winter of 2020-21 has been — in a word — “underwhelming,” but such seems to be the way of things these days. That said, we’ll soldier on for this year.
If you have a forecast based on natural signs — like hedge apples, mast crops, squirrels’ tails, woolly worms and such — get it to me by Wednesday, Nov. 18 – that’s next Wednesday — via email or text (information above) or good old snail mail to The State Journal, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601. Share with us how harsh or mild, snowy or not, cold or temperate you think it will be and on what you base your forecast. We’ll publish your forecasts — and mine — in my last column of 2020 on Friday, Dec. 4.
This and that
Spreading gravel: Planning to spread gravel? We have a long stretch coming that begins Sunday with the arrival of the new moon and continues through Nov. 29. The moon will be in the light phase during this two-week period and that’s when you want to be spreading gravel or laying stones on a garden path.
This all has to do with the moon’s gravitational pull on the earth. It affects lots of things including the tides and planting.
Cleaning up 2020: If you haven’t, take advantage of this unseasonable weather, which may well be over by the time you read this, to get your 2020 garden plot cleared to be ready for 2021. Remember you have three choices – worst to best:
• Do nothing and leave everything where it fell.
• Chop it up and plow it under.
• Remove the spent plants from the garden, till or plow the plot and plant a cover crop.
Obviously, they grow more labor intensive but as we progress, we find what’s best for your garden and next year.
You must make that choice.
