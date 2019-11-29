December Overview
To brighten your day, here's the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for December.
Winter solstice: Winter begins at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 21, which is also an Ember Day and the shortest day of the year. By the time Christmas rolls around four days later we’ll be having just a wee bit more daylight and less darkness! Then, within the first couple of weeks of the new year, the increase will be even more notable.
Ember Days: Dec. 18, 20-21. No planting; read more about them below.
Moon phases: As it’s been for several months now, the month begins and ends with the light moon is in force. The light moon rules until the full moon at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 — how you like that: 12-12-12 - then returns at 12:13 a.m. Dec. 26, continuing until 2:21 on Jan. 10, 2020.
Between the light moon times, the dark moon is in force for all but 12 minutes of Dec. 12 and through Christmas Day.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers — but now only if you are planting in a green house.
If possible, check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force. If you can only utilize one aspect of the system, I would suggest going with the moon phases.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. Like November, December begins with a so-so sign ruling, so we’ll start there.
So-so days: These aren’t particularly fertile nor destructive, just so-so. Aquarius (the legs), Sunday-Monday, Dec. 28-29; Sagittarius (the thighs), Dec. 23-24; and Capricorn (the knees), Dec. 25-27. There are nine days again this month ruled by the so-so signs.
Fertile days: These are the most fertile signs in the zodiac. Here they are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Pisces (the feet), Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 30-31, all light moon; Taurus (the neck) rules Dec. 8-9, light moon; Cancer (the breast), Dec. 12-13, dark moon; and Scorpio (the secrets), Dec. 21-22, dark moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer — six with the light moon in force and four ruled by the dark moon. I would love to see a month like this when we’re at high planting season — without, of course, the Ember Days!
Killing days: No planting, transplanting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for cleaning up your garden if you haven’t already, cleaning out fence rows — anything but planting.
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head), Thursday-Saturday; and Leo (the heart) Dec. 14-16. There are six of the mean little suckers in December.
Bean/pea days: Gemini (the arms) rules Dec. 10-11. By the time we meet up again with February’s edition we’ll be talking about planting peas before Washington’s Birthday.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules Dec. 17-18; and Libra (the reins) is up for Dec. 19-20. There are four flowering days in December. These are bloom days and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. If you want some color for the winter, plant some pansies since they seem to survive most anything!
GENERAL TIPS
Making changes: Finally, this month we have a couple of days that perfectly fit the formula for making changes — dark moon/signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. The problem is the two days are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! They likely aren’t the best time for, say, starting a diet but nonetheless perfect days for making changes with the moon in the dark phase and the sign in Sagittarius (the thighs).
The pace picks up in January and on into the new year for several months. We’ll have that information for you right here.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules Sunday through Dec. 11, Dec. 26-Jan. 9.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Ember Days: Coming to make your Christmas season even merrier, Ember Days are up for Dec. 18, 20-21 — the last one coinciding with the Winter Solstice and the beginning of winter. No planting on Ember Days — none, nowhere, no-how!