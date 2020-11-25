December Overview
For those of you doing any planting in a cold frame, low tunnel or green house, here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for December.
Ember Days: An early reminder, this month “features” three Ember Days on Dec. 16, 18-19. No planting anywhere on Ember Days, no matter the sign or moon phase.
Moon phases: December begins and ends with the dark moon in force. The new or light moon comes into force at 11:17 a.m. (EST) on Dec. 14 and rules until the full moon returns at 10:28 p.m. on Dec. 29. Between those times — half of Dec. 14 thru most of Dec. 29 — the light moon is in force.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers, remembering that all planting now must be in a cold frame, low-tunnel, or greenhouse.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule.
And again, Dec. 16, 18-19 are out because they are Ember Days.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, except this month the 16th and 18th are both Ember Days.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. December begins with the very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) ruling. We’ll start by reviewing the fertile signs.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Cancer (the breast) rules Dec. 1-3, 29-30. Dark moon Dec. 1-3 and 30 and light moon most of the 29th. There are an incredible five days this month ruled by Cancer!
Scorpio (the secrets), Dec. 10-11, dark moon ruling; and Pisces (the feet), Dec. 19-20, light moon; and Taurus (the neck), Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, light moon.
There are 11 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. The 19th, however, is one of the Ember Days so that knocks the total number back to 10.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot, or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), Dec. 4-5; and Aries (the head) Dec. 21-23. There are just five days in December ruled by the killing signs. These are great days to continue cleaning up your 2020 garden to get it ready for next year.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules Dec. 6-7; and Libra (the reins) is up for Dec. 8-9. There are four flowering days again in December. About the only flowers you can be planting now are pansies since they can stand most weather extremes.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Dec. 12-13; Capricorn (the knees), Dec. 14-16; and Aquarius (the legs), Dec. 17-18. There are seven days this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force for the two Sagittarius days with the light moon ruling the rest. Second only to the fertile days, I think these are great days for planting.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules Dec. 26-28. Both pea and bean planting are over for this year, but it won’t be long until we’re talking about early peas planted in late January 2021.
GENERAL TIPS
Making changes: Finally, this month we have two days for making changes, Dec. 12-13, that fit the change formula perfectly when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. The moon is in the final two days of its dark phase in December and the sign is in Sagittarius, the thighs.
Other good days are Dec. 14-20 — not perfect as are 12-13 but good. The light moon is ruling beginning on the 14th with the so-so signs, Capricorn/knees and Aquarius/legs ruling, capped off by a pair of Pisces/feet days, 19-20. If you have changes to make and can’t get started on 12-13, these are good alternatives.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules Dec. 15 through most of Dec. 29. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Winter begins on Dec. 21 with the Winter Solstice at 5:02 a.m. This will be the shortest day of the year and beginning Dec. 22 we’ll be having more daylight! I love the Winter Solstice for that reason!
