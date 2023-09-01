PTBS NOTE: Today, we have the “Quick Takes” for all of September, and then a more detailed September Overview for your planning. Unless you are planting in a cold frame, low tunnel or are prepared to protect your veggies in some other way from adverse weather conditions, the planting season for 2023 is over in the unprotected garden. Also, there’s Fogwarn Cindy Howard’s report from her August count, and a revised word about Ember Days.
Ember Days
Since it’s always been difficult to nail down the directive that suggests no planting on Ember Days, I’ve decided to tell you when they are in the months they occur, and you can decide for yourself about planting. Having invested a lot of this newspaper’s ink and my words, I’m weary of trying to explain them and why they are viewed by some as killing days, a practice I will likely continue to follow.
In our garden this year we planted a variety of peppers on one of the Ember Days in early June and they did fine — very fine in fact. So, the jury is out, and you decide. In September, they are on Sept. 20, 22, 23, all fertile days in the light phase of the moon.
Fogwarn Cindy’s report
Since she was a little girl, Frankfort’s Cindy Howard has been counting fogs in August then comparing the result to the number of snows in the winter. She started following the age-old tradition with her grandmother and has continued.
Here is her report through Aug. 30: There have been a total of 10 and five have been heavy.
She writes: “I realized I never gave you the final report for 2022. There were nine fogs with two of them heavy. There were also nine snows, but none were heavy.”
She’ll be tracking how many snows there are this winter, both heavy and light! Frankly, I could do with none at all!
September overview
Moon phases: September begins and ends with the moon in the dark phase. It moves from dark to light with the new moon at 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 14, and then back to the dark phase with the full moon at 5:58 a.m. on Sept. 29.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and it’s below-ground producers when the dark moon rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries and Leo, are in force.
Planting when the fertile signs rule is a viable alternative to the VERY fertile signs, which are Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. The fertile ones — just a little below VERY fertile — are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs Aries and Leo and the flowering signs Virgo and Libra for anything but flowers. And, remember no planting at all now in the unprotected garden. Frost and freezing weather are statistically too close while it may not seem like it!
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above and on any calendar) before proceeding with planting anywhere or other moon-related activities. September begins with a killing sign in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) today and Sept. 28-29; and Leo (the heart), Sept. 10-12. There are seven days in September ruled by these two signs — far too many in my opinion.
VERY fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Taurus (the neck), Sunday-Monday and Sept. 30-Oct. 2, all dark moon; Cancer (the breast), Sept. 8-9, dark moon; Scorpio (the secrets), Sept. 18-19, light moon for above-grounders; Pisces (the feet), Sept. 26-27, light moon.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign, rules Tuesday through Thursday. You can plant snow peas for another week or so but the time for planting beans — pole or bush — has passed for this year. The moon is in the dark phase, but at least half the “bean/pea equation” is right.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Sept. 13-14, while Libra (the reins) rules Sept. 15-17. There are five flowering days in September. NO VEGGIES on flowering days!
Fertile days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Sept. 20-21; Capricorn (the knees), Sept. 22-23; Aquarius (the legs), Sept. 24-25. There are six days ruled by these three signs, all in the light phase of the moon.
Making changes: There are no days in September that perfectly fit the formula for making changes when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which Sept. 15-28.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
