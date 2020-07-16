Planting by the signs

What’s left of Friday is under the influence of Gemini (the arms) days. This is the perfect sign for beans and, according to the planting chart in "Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky," there’s still plenty of time for them to make it before cold weather and frost. Beans, of course, produce above the ground and the moon is in the dark phase — but at least the signs half of the equation is perfect.

Information from the chart tells us most varieties of bush beans take about 50 days to mature from planting to harvest with the soil as warm as it is — assuming it’s not muddy. Thus, they should be ready for picking around the end of August.

Again, according to the chart, you should be able to plant beans until July 25 — which is a week away — and I would say even a couple of weeks after that. Unless we have a very early frost — and in this weird year, I wouldn’t be surprised at that at all given the unprecedented freeze we had in May — then you should be able to harvest from a planting made as late as the middle of August.

Saturday and Sunday, find the very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) in force with the last full day of the light moon’s rule being Sunday. These two days will be perfect for below-ground producers.

Then, with the moon moving to the light phase at 1:33 p.m. Monday, the last killing sign of the month comes into force when Leo (the heart) arrives and sticks around on Tuesday. I’ve said it often enough about the killing signs: avoid any planting, transplanting, re-potting or seeding activity on days ruled by the killing signs.

When the killing signs move on it’s five days ruled by the flowering signs Virgo (the bowels, two days) and Libra (the reins, three days), all with the light moon ruling. As I mention each time these signs appear, they are bloom days, and anything planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly.

Please avoid planting veggies on bloom days. Stories abound of those who haven’t heeded that directive — usually by accident — and have been “rewarded” with abundant blooms and foliage but little or no fruit and what does appear often fails to develop properly.

Veggies it’s too late to plant (from the chart): Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, chard, head lettuce, okra, lima beans, celery, sweet corn, cucumbers, eggplant, muskmelons, onion plants and seed, parsley, parsnips, pepper plants, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, southern peas, tomato plants, watermelons and winter squash.

That doesn’t leave too much for the unprotected garden. And in the next week or so, we’ll talk about a late garden and planting a “protected garden,” which you can shield from the frost and cold — sometimes even a freeze.

Pouring gravel: Tuesday through Aug. 2 are the ideal upcoming days while the new moon is in force. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

