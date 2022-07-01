Before we get into the July PBTS overview, shall we pause Sunday and do nothing to recognize the beginning of the dog days of summer, which will continue until Aug. 11. My late friend John C. Hamilton, known as “the Bald Knob realtor,” used to say this was the time of the summer when you pull up a chair near the corn patch and listen to the vines dragging the pumpkins along since they were growing so fast!
July overview
Now, here’s the Planting by the Signs July overview. Although summer just began we need to remember some things we’re planting now will be harvested in the fall — and for some there may not be enough time to make it before chilly weather and soil temperatures set in. Simply check “days to harvest” on seed packets or transplants.
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as the month begins and will rule again when the month ends. It’s around until the full moon arrives at 2:38 p.m. on July 13. The full/dark moon then rules until the light/new moon returns on July 28 at 1:55 p.m.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers. Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules (see below for specifics) in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. The so-so signs, which rule July 10-15, are okay for planting, too.
Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force today, July 18-19, 28-29. Don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule on Sunday-July 7, 30-31. Even without the Ember Days we had last month, there are 13 no-plant-veggies days, down just one from 14 last month — almost half the month!
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days — and that includes flowers! Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot, window box or cold frame. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), today, July 28-29; and Aries (the head) July 18-19. There are six days in July ruled by the two killing signs.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Sunday and Monday, July 30-31, while Libra (the reins) rules Tuesday-Thursday. There are seven flowering days in July. These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in I don’t recommend doing it.
Fertile days: Here are fertile signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur: Scorpio (the secrets), July 8-9, light moon; Pisces (the feet), July 16-17, dark moon; Taurus (the neck), July 20-22, dark moon; and Cancer (the breast), July 25-27, all dark moon. There are only two days in July ruled by one of the most fertile signs when the light moon is ruling for above-ground producers. The others that are ruled by fertile signs are in the dark phase of the moon.
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), July 10-11; Capricorn (the knees), July 12-13; and Aquarius (the legs), July 14-15. There are six days this month ruled by the so-so signs. Just more than half of the 13th is under the light moon with the move to the dark phase coming at 2:38 p.m. You could plant above-grounders in the morning and then below-grounders in the late afternoon/evening.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the peas/beans sign, rules July 23-24. The dark moon is in force for both of them making only half the bean-planting equation right, just as it was last month.
General tips
Making changes: The number of perfect days for making changes continues to dwindle, down to four this month. They are Aquarius/legs, July 14-15, and Pisces/feet, July 16-17. On these days, the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are moving out of the body beyond anything that functions. Changes might include scheduling elective surgery or dental work, weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or any other bad habit. In short, anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through July 12 then July 29 through most of Aug. 11. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
