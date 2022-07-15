PBTS NOTE: Beginning this week, the column has a different look starting with “Quick Takes,” which replaces “This Week and Beyond” — same information, different day-to-day breakout. I continue to attempt to make sharing this information as simple as possible and this new format comes from suggestions by the followers of my Facebook page, @plantingbysigns. Clip it from the newspaper, tape it to the fridge and you have a ready reference for the remainder of July. You won’t need to try to keep up with the rest of the paper unless there’s something you want to save. After “Quick Takes” there’s a more detailed explanation for those interested. It’s hard to believe, but the planting season is drawing to a close for the unprotected garden. Next week we’ll discuss fall gardens and what can still be planted. Then in the July 30 issue, I’ll have the August overview. As always, if you have questions or suggestions, please be in touch.
The rest of July
With our new designations of “fertile” signs (Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius — formerly “so-so” signs) and “VERY fertile” signs (Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, Cancer), our six-day stretch ruled by fertile signs ended Friday. What’s left of today (Saturday) and Sunday are outstanding for below-ground producers since the moon moved from light to dark phase on Wednesday and will remain there until the new moon at 1:55 p.m. July 28. Both days are ruled by the VERY fertile sign Pisces (the feet).
After Sunday, planting takes a brief downward turn with the killing sign Aries (the head) coming to rule Monday and Tuesday. No planting, seeding or transplanting of any sort when a killing sign is in force. Use them to pull a few of those weeds you’re likely battling.
The VERY fertile sign Taurus (the neck) comes into force July 20-22. These three days are ideal for below-ground producers, particularly those that will develop toward harvest in the fall as the ground and air temperatures cool with the shortening of the days.
July 23-24 find Gemini (the arms) in force but the moon in the dark phase. Gemini is the bean and pea sign, but we know beans and peas don’t produce beneath the ground. If you want to go with half the formula being correct — the sign being in the arms — then there’s plenty of time for another planting of bush beans, maybe even two if summer hangs around into October.
Then it’s back to a VERY fertile sign when Cancer (the breast) comes to rule July 25-27. The same information that applied to Taurus works here, too.
The other killing sign Leo (the heart) is up for July 28-29. We know all about killing signs — no planting, transplanting or seeding anywhere. Pull some more weeds like you did on the Aries days! And, on July 2 the moon moves back to the light phase at 1:55 p.m. for above-grounders. Too bad those Gemini days didn’t fall when the light moon ruled.
July ends and August begins with the flowering signs Virgo (bowels) and Libra (reins) ruling. Reserve these days for your bloomers — not veggies that tend to spend more time blooming and less time sitting fruit when planted in a flowering sign.
If you are putting out veggies for fall harvest, check the time needed for them to mature. That information is available on all seed packets, at the garden center where you purchased the plants, and online. Read and heed unless you are just planting to watch things grow!
While we had a good and much-needed rain last week, be sure to check how wet the soil is in your garden. These hot days can dry it out quickly.
If you have questions, call or text me at 502-682-5995. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the Signs Facebook page devoted exclusively to this information. It’s @plantingbysigns.
