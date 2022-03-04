Planting by the signs

I want to focus on the challenging month of March for those trying to faithfully follow the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac, particularly to start plants for the summer garden. Here’s why:

We have our first series of Ember Days of 2022 on March 9, 11-12. These are “no planting days” — and that includes seeding, transplanting and re-potting. That’s bad enough in and of itself, but the problem is made much worse because two of the days — March 11-12 — are ruled by the very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) with the light phase of the moon ruling.

And days configured like that are hard to come by with March 6-7 (Sunday and Monday) being the only other two — light moon/very fertile signs.

If you want to start your own above-ground producers (tomatoes, peppers, etc.) for the summer garden in March, Sunday and Monday are your only options when phases and signs are both correct. Seed packets will tell you how far in advance to sow the seeds so that the plants are ready to set out after the danger of frost has statistically passed.

Some say that’s the first weekend in May — I like to go with after Mother’s Day, which is May 8 this year. That’s just two months away and, at minimum, from seeds to garden takes six weeks, with eight or 10 being preferable.

Under other circumstances the so-so signs (Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius) would be viable alternatives, but this month they fall when the dark moon rules and that’s wonderful for your below-grounders, but not so good for seeding above-grounders.

In addition to the three Ember Days, we have seven (that’s right seven!) days ruled by the killing signs Aries (March 3-5 and 31, and Leo on March 13-15). I’m not the best at math, but I can do that simple addition — that’s a total of 10 days of March’s 31 that we can’t do any planting or seeding, almost one-third of the month!

Summary: Sunday and Monday are the only absolutely correct days in March, according to the phases and signs, for seeding warm-weather-lovers for transplanting in May. If it’s any solace, there are four days at the first of April that will be perfect, but that puts the transplanting into June.

Pouring gravel

While the focus here is about this seeding dilemma, I still want to mention spreading gravel since I’ve had several questions on the topic. If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that through March 17 while the light moon rules. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

