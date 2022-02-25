March overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for March.
Notable events this month include: Daylight Saving Time arrives at 2 a.m. on March 13; March 20 is the first day of spring beginning at 11:33 a.m.; and March 9, 11 and 12 that are all Ember Days when no planting should occur.
Moon phases: March begins and ends with the dark moon in force. The new or light moon comes into force at 12:35 p.m. on March 2 and rules until the dark moon returns at 3:18 a.m. on March 18. The dark moon is in force for most of March 18 until the new moon on April 1, 2:24 a.m.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, March 23-28, all with the dark moon ruling.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. March begins with a very fertile sign in force, so we’ll start by reviewing them.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Pisces (the feet), March 1-2, (March 1 — dark, moon changing on March 2 to light phase), then March 29-30, dark moon; Taurus (the neck), March 6-7, light moon; Cancer (the breast), March 11-12, light moon, both Ember Days — no planting; and Scorpio (the secrets), March 20-21, dark moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. The two Cancer days, however, are Ember Days, so they don’t count.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) March 3-5 and 31; Leo (the heart), March 13-15. There are seven days in March ruled by the two killing signs and when you add the three Ember Days that’s a total of 10 no-planting days — right at a third of the month! I hope we don’t have a month like this during the big planting months!
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules March 8-10. It’s still too early — by a couple of months — for bush or pole beans, but’s it’s perfect for snow peas since they love both cool soil and air. Don’t plant, however, on the 9th since it’s one of the oft-mentioned Ember Days. The 8th and 10th are fine however, since the moon is in the light phase.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for March 16-17, while Libra (the reins) rules March 18-19. There are four flowering days in March. Before you plant any flowers, factor in their cold-hardiness. Winter isn’t over — even if the calendar says it’s almost spring! These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), March 22-23; Capricorn (the knees), March 24-25; and Aquarius, March 26-28. There are seven days again this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force for all of them and that’s perfect for making changes. See more about that below.
General tips
Making changes: As I wrote last month in the overview, each month now for the next several we’ll have more and more days perfectly suited for making changes with the moon in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
This month there are 10 perfect days: March 1/Pisces, then 22-30, Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees, Aquarius/legs and Pisces/feet. Changes might include scheduling elective surgery or dental work, weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking — anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is after 1 p.m. on March 2 through March 17. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Ember Days: As I’ve pointed out several times already, March 9, 11-12 are Ember Days when no planting should occur in your early garden, covered beds, greenhouse — anywhere. That includes seeding for summer transplants. And that’s unfortunate since the 11th and 12th are both ruled by a very fertile sign. I just wouldn’t fool with things you want to thrive.
