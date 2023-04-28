Planting by the signs

PBTS note: Today we have the updated “Quick Takes” through the middle of May and the May Overview for your planning. Please note that along with the usual array of phases and signs, there is an Ember Day on May 31. The other two in the three-pack are June 2-3. Alas, the VERY fertile sign Scorpio/secrets rules the 31st and June 2. No planting on Ember Days.

May overview

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription