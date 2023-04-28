PBTS note: Today we have the updated “Quick Takes” through the middle of May and the May Overview for your planning. Please note that along with the usual array of phases and signs, there is an Ember Day on May 31. The other two in the three-pack are June 2-3. Alas, the VERY fertile sign Scorpio/secrets rules the 31st and June 2. No planting on Ember Days.
May overview
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as the month begins and will rule again when May rolls into June. The light moon rules until the full moon arrives at 1:34 p.m. on Friday. The full/dark moon then rules until the light/new moon returns on May 19 at 11:53 a.m. and takes us to the full/dark moon on June 3 at 11:42 p.m.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and it’s below-ground producers when the dark moon rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries (May 15-16) or Leo (May 24-25) or are in force. Also, no planting on the Ember Day, May 31.
Planting when the fertile signs rule is a viable alternative to the VERY fertile signs, which are Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. The fertile ones — just a little below VERY fertile — are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, ruling May 6-12.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs Aries and Leo and the flowering signs Virgo and Libra for anything but flowers, and the Ember Day in May.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase killing (information above and on any calendar) before proceeding with planting anywhere, or other moon-related activities. May begins with a flowering sign in force so that’s where we’ll start.
Flowering Days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for today, tomorrow and Monday as well as May 26-28, while Libra (the reins) rules Tuesday, Wednesday and May 29-30. There are eight flowering days in May and an additional two that wrap up April. I hope you have lots of flowers to plant — but no veggies on flowering days!
VERY Fertile Days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Scorpio (the secrets), Thursday and half of Friday ruled by the light moon then the rest of the 5th by the dark moon; May 31 is ruled by Scorpio but it’s — one more time — an Ember Day/no planting; Pisces (the feet), May 13-14, dark moon; Taurus (the neck), May 17-18, dark moon; and Cancer (the breast), May 21-23, all light moon. There are nine days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer — 10 if you count the Scorpio/Ember Day on May 31 — which we can’t count because we can’t plant!
Fertile Days (formerly called “so-so days”): Sagittarius (the thighs), May 6-7; Capricorn (the knees), May 8-9; and Aquarius (the legs), May 10-12. There are seven days ruled by these three signs, all in the dark phase of the moon for below-ground producers. Remember days ruled by these signs rank slightly beneath the VERY fertile days. I wouldn’t hesitate to plant on any of them but only below-grounders in May.
Killing Days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) May 15-16; and Leo (the heart), May 24-25. Counting the Ember Day on May 31, there are five days on which we can’t plant in May.
Pea/bean Days: Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign, rules May 19-20. The light moon comes into force just before lunch on the 19th (11:53 a.m. EDT) and rules all of the 20th. That makes all but the morning of the 19th ideal for planting southern peas, bust or pole beans since statistically all danger of frost and/or freezes should have passed by then.
General tips, other items
I will say this repeatedly — don't plant wet: No matter how excited you may be about planting, if you are doing it in good Old Mother Earth be certain the soil is dry enough for planting. Doing so in wet soil will cost you big all summer!
Making changes: This month we have nine perfect days for making changes. They are May 6-14 when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions — Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces/feet.
A “change” is doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like not smoking instead of smoking, going for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea. These days are great for weaning small animals and children, too. Be underway by May 15 when the sign moves back to Aries/head.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through Thursday, and then May 20 through June 2.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.