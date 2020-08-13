Fogs in August
Fogwarn Cindy Howard is counting the fogs in August as a predictor of the number of snows in the winter ahead. Legend has it that for each fog there will be a snow of some proportion.
As of Tuesday morning, Cindy had tallied four fogs in the first 12 days of August. She began doing this a few years ago with her late grandmother and has continued the tradition all her life.
Why not count along with her and let me know what you discover. Then you can match them up with what happens in the winter.
What to plant – and not plant
For several weeks I’ve been sharing with you the last safe days for planting in the unprotected garden from the chart found in “Home Gardening in Kentucky,” published for the Extension Service by the University of Kentucky Department of Agriculture and available at your local Extension Office.
To change things up a little, first today is the noticeably short list of what you can still plant — and by September it will be down to two things — radishes and spinach — with the spinach dropping off quickly.
There’s a lot that can be planted and harvested successfully from a garden that’s protected in a cold frame or low tunnel. If Wes Henry is up to an article on the subject, then I’ll see if he’ll do it. If not, while I’m not going to get into the details personally this year I would suggest if you want to extend your gardening season then check out these methods. There are plenty of books, articles, and online posts on the subject.
Now the lists:
Can still plant: leaf lettuce (through Saturday), collards (Aug. 20), spinach (Sept. 1), and radishes (Sept. 15).
No plant: Beets, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, chard, head lettuce, kale, kohlrabi, Bibb lettuce, okra, lima beans, celery, sweet corn, cucumbers, eggplant, muskmelons, onion plants and seed, parsley, parsnips, pepper plants, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, southern peas, snow peas, tomato plants, watermelons, summer and winter squash, rutabaga, bush beans, cauliflower plants.
This week and beyond …
Now that you know what you can and can’t plant in your unprotected garden, let’s have a quick glance at the week ahead.
What’s left of today (Friday) through Sunday find the very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) in force for any below-ground producers on the “still can plant” list.
Take a break and pull some weeds (got any of those?) on Monday and Tuesday when Leo (the heart) comes into force. It’s one of the killing signs ideal for any gardening activity but planting, transplanting, seeding, potting — you know that drill by now.
The moon moves to the light phase on Aug. 18 at 10:42 p.m. thus most of that day is ruled by the dark moon.
Then it’s time for fall flowers Aug. 19-22 when Virgo (the bowels) and Libra (the reins) come to rule for two days each. These are bloom days so start considering what flowers you’d like to put out for fall and early winter blooming.
Two very fertile days for above-ground producers are up for Aug. 23-24 when the sign moves to Scorpio (the secrets), one of the four most fertile signs. Following the Scorpio days is our second batch of so-so days to wrap up August, all in the light phase of the moon.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.