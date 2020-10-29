November Overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for November. The season for planting in the unprotected garden is over, however, there’s plenty you can still plant by using cold frames or low tunnels.
MOON PHASES: November begins and ends — barely — with the dark moon in force. The light moon comes into force at 12:07 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Nov. 15 and rules until the full moon returns at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 30. Between those times — most of Nov. 15 through Nov. 29 — the light moon is in force.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers, remembering that all planting now must be in a cold frame, low-tunnel or where the produce can be protected from frost and freezing weather.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule. Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. November begins with the very fertile sign Taurus (the neck) ruling. We’ll start by reviewing the fertile signs.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Taurus (the neck) rules Nov. 1, 26-28. Dark moon Nov. 1, light moon 26-28; Cancer (the breast), Nov. 4-6, dark moon; Scorpio (the secrets), Nov. 13-14, dark moon ruling; and Pisces (the feet), Nov. 21-23, light moon.
There are 12 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. And again this month they are equally divided with six light moon and six dark moon days.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), Nov. 7-8; and Aries (the head) Nov. 24-25. There are just four days in November ruled by the killing signs, down from seven last month. These are great days for cleaning up your 2020 garden to get it ready for next year.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules Nov. 2-3, 29-30. Both pea and bean planting are over for this year.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules Nov. 9-10; and Libra (the reins) is up for Nov. 11-12. There are four flowering days in November. These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Nov. 15-16; Capricorn (the knees), Nov. 17-18; and Aquarius (the legs), Nov. 19-20. There are six days this month ruled by the so-so signs. The light moon is in force all of them. Second only to the fertile days, I think these are great days for planting — and all are with the light moon ruling for above-ground producers in protected spaces.
GENERAL TIPS
Making changes: Again this month there are no days that perfectly fit the change formula when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
In my opinion, alternative days are Nov. 15-23 for a total of nine. The light moon is moving toward the full moon, or waning, with the so-so signs, Sagittarius/thighs through Aquarius/legs ruling, capped off by three Pisces/feet days, 25-27 — just as it was in October.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules Nov. 15-29. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
