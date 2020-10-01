Quick takes
The focus of today’s column is the October overview. But first here are a few reminders.
• “This Week and Beyond …” gives you information on the moon’s phases and the signs of the zodiac for any planting you may be doing. All planting now must be done in a cold frame or low tunnel.
• It’s time to bring in those plants you want to save from the cold, frost, and snows of winter. See last week’s column for details.
• Submit a forecast based on Mother Nature for the Winter of 2020-21. We will publish the forecasts in my last column of the year on Dec. 4. Send your forecast to me at my email address elsewhere here. If you prefer, write it out and drop it by the newspaper, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd., next to the post office.
• Clean up your garden spot and dispose of spent plants.
• Planning to spread gravel? Wait until after the new moon returns on Oct. 16. Best dates: Oct. 17-30.
October Overview
We’re now into the second day of October so we haven’t missed much. Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for the remainder of the month.
As we’ve established, the season for planting in the unprotected garden is over, however, there’s plenty you can still plant by using cold frames or low tunnels.
Moon phases: October began with the light moon in force but that didn’t last long with the dark moon having arrived on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. It rules the until the new — or light — returns at 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 16 and continues in force until the second full moon of October at 10:49 a.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers, remembering that all planting now must be in a cold frame, low-tunnel or where the produce can be protected from frost and freezing weather.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule. Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. October began with two days ruled by Aries (the head), one of the killing signs. We’ll start there since this is just the second.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) Oct. 1-2, 28-29; and Leo (the heart), Oct. 10-12. There are five-and-a-piece days remaining in October ruled by the killing signs. These are great days for cleaning up your 2020 garden to get it ready for next year.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Taurus (the neck) rules Oct. 3-5, 30-31, dark moon except for Oct. 30, light moon; Cancer (the breast), Oct. 8-9, dark moon; Scorpio (the secrets), Oct. 17-18, light moon ruling; and Pisces (the feet), Oct. 25-27, light moon.
There are 12 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. They are equally divided with six light moon and six dark moon days. I wish we could have a month like this at the height of planting season!
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules Oct. 6-7. Both pea and bean planting are over for this year.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules Oct. 13-14; and Libra (the reins) is up for Oct. 15-16. There are four flowering days in October. These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Oct. 19-20; Capricorn (the knees), Oct. 21-22; and Aquarius (the legs), Oct. 23-24. There are six days this month ruled by the so-so signs. The light moon is in force all of them.
GENERAL TIPS
Making changes: There are no days in October that perfectly fit the change formula when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
In my opinion, alternative days are Oct. 19-27 for a total of nine. The light moon is moving toward the full moon, or waning, with the so-so signs, Sagittarius/thighs through Aquarius/legs ruling, capped off by three Pisces/feet days, 25-27.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
