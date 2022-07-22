"Home Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service, reminds us, “…the garden doesn’t have to end with the last planting of bush beans.” It can extend far into the fall with veggies that enjoy cooler soil and air temperatures — and way on into the winter by utilizing low tunnels and cold frames.
According to the chart in "Home Gardening," there are some veggies that are drawing toward the end of their statistical safe planting date to reach harvest. Some, in fact, have already gone beyond that date.
If you don’t see what you are thinking of planting on this list, then it’s statistically too late for it to make it to harvest unless you plan to protect it from early frost — even a freeze. Some are close and you may be able to push things another week or two — as I have here — but not much further. The soil and air temperatures will slowly start cooling as the days get shorter with the approach of fall.
It seems to come so quickly.
Now through Aug. 1: Snap beans, broccoli plants, Brussel sprouts plants, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower plants, chard, sweet corn, kale, kohlrabi, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce, parsley, rutabaga, snow peas, spinach and summer squash.
Aug. 2-15: Beets, leaf lettuce and turnips.
Through Sept. 15: Radishes.
Remember, if you don’t see it listed then, according to the chart, it’s too late to plant. I’ll update the list periodically.
A small safe planting window
For many of our favorite veggies — like tomatoes, for instance — the “window” for planting is relatively small according to the chart. It suggests the earliest tomatoes, for instance, can be planted is May 5 and the latest is June 15 in the unprotected garden. That’s just six weeks! We planted ours this year on May 1 (Taurus/light moon), which was admittedly risky, but we were lucky and have been rewarded with a huge, on-going crop of heirlooms!
The tomato is an example of a hot-weather-loving plant that doesn’t do well with chilly air or soil — not to mention frost! Those who take gardening seriously must pay attention to these planting dates to avoid wasting time and effort.
The rest of July ... again
Some of this information was in last week’s column. It hasn’t changed. I’ve just updated beginning with what’s left of today (Saturday) through Aug. 11.
The remainder of today (Saturday) and Sunday find Gemini (the arms) in force, but the moon in the dark phase. Gemini is the bean and pea sign, but we know beans and peas don’t produce beneath the ground. If you want to go with half the formula being correct — the sign being in the arms — then there’s plenty of time for another planting of bush beans, maybe even two if summer hangs around into October.
Then it’s back to a very fertile sign when Cancer (the breast) comes to rule Monday thru Wednesday.
The killing sign Leo (the heart) is up for Thursday and Friday. We know all about killing signs — no planting, transplanting or seeding anywhere.
On Thursday, the moon moves back to the light phase at 1:55 p.m. for above-grounders. Too bad those Gemini days didn’t fall when the light moon ruled.
July ends and August begins with the flowering signs Virgo (bowels) and Libra (reins) ruling. Reserve these days for your bloomers — not veggies that tend to spend more time blooming and less time sitting fruit when planted in a flowering sign.
If you are putting out veggies for fall harvest, check the time needed for them to mature. That information is available on all seed packets, at the garden center where you purchased the plants and online. Read and heed unless you are just planting to watch things grow!
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you’ll need to wait until after July 28 when the moon moves back to the light phase. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.