I grow weary reminding you to be patient with the havoc this crazy weather is wreaking on us: the air temperature is unseasonably cold for days in a row and that keeps the soil temperature below optimal levels for plants to thrive; it rains just enough to keep the ground too wet for planting (or plowing) and that requires us to keep nursing our transplants along … on and on it goes. We can only hope for stable weather sooner rather than later.
I read just before I started working on this week’s column that while things are pleasant now there’s a good chance of some cold, perhaps even frosty weather next week. At the expense of redundancy, the soil doesn’t warm as quickly as the air — just as it doesn’t cool as quickly on the other end of the season as fall approaches.
It’s impressive to see all the lovely little transplants ‘round and about at garden centers, the grocery and big-box stores. Go on and purchase them if you like but don’t put them in the ground until the weather improves. My friend Dennis Martin was telling me that one of the things he hates most is having to replant because he got in a hurry putting out delicate plants or sowing seeds that don’t like it chilly and lost the plants.
A few years back Dennis gave up early gardens and says he’s not planning to plow in his cover crop until after Memorial Day. While that may seem late, there’s a lot of wisdom to it since by then the weather is hopefully stabilizing.
Try your best to be patient.
Veggies for the early garden
Here’s what can be planted now as found in "Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky Extension Service and the UK College of Agriculture. This is every veggie from the early garden list and now a couple of warm-weather lovers, which I would suggest holding on for a bit longer. The book is available online and at your local extension office.
Now: Broccoli plants, Brussels sprouts plants, cauliflower plants, celery spinach, radishes, peas, snow peas, onion sets, collards, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus, beets, Irish potatoes, onion seeds, parsley, parsnips, carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, cabbage, leaf lettuce, lettuce head plants, Bibb lettuce plants, onion plants. Caution: Don’t plant if the ground is wet, no matter the phase or sign.
After May 1: Lima bean, bush beans, cucumbers … more to come next week.
Reminders …
Pouring/spreading gravel: If you need to pour or spread gravel on a farm road or drive, wait now until May 1 when the moon is back in the light phase so that the gravel doesn’t sink. Until late in the afternoon on April 30 it’s in the dark phase and that’s not good for gravel spreading.
Making changes: After today there are still month there are three more perfect days for making changes when the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. Changes might include weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or any other bad habit. In short, anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.