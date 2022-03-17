Spring arrives this Sunday at 11:33 a.m. with the Vernal Equinox. Hopefully the weather will stabilize, and we can get some planting done in those early gardens.
Let me remind you that the size of your garden makes no difference. It can be a commercial garden or a few tomato plants or herbs in barrels. Everything can benefit from utilizing good gardening methods and simply enhancing those by planting in the proper phase of the moon and sign of the zodiac.
And with all that’s going on in our world — including, but not limited to: COVID and the mess with Russia and Ukraine that’s helped drive up fuel prices — what better time to stay home and plant a garden, raise your own food, eat healthier … the benefits that are real and social go on and on.
I’m going to talk a little about the advantages and disadvantages of an early garden. You have elsewhere the phases and signs for this week and beyond with the moon having just moved to the dark phase on Friday and remaining there for the remainder of the month. That’s more conducive to early gardens because we plant a lot of root crops, which produce beneath the ground.
Personally, I have never been much of a fan of extensive early gardens beyond perhaps a few salad greens and radishes. There are plenty who love getting an early start and I applaud your dedication.
Ron Herron, one of my colleagues at Your Hometown Newspaper, usually took a shot at an early garden. He and his late wife, Brenda, were excellent year-round gardeners.
One challenge with spring gardens is wet soil, and the unfortunate corollary to that is wanting to get started when it’s still too wet to plant. Please, if your prepared soil can’t pass the simple “Clod Test” then don’t plant. The test: take a handful of dirt and squeeze it. If it crumbles in your hand then it’s dry enough to plant, but if it balls up into a clod, then wait until another day.
It merits saying, as I will all season: Don’t plant if the ground is wet. You will pay a high price for that.
We also need to be prepared here in Kentucky to lose all of your early garden, even if the plants are partial to cool weather and soil temperatures. Those veggies can only stand so much before they succumb to extreme cold.
Remember the unprecedented freeze in May a couple of years ago? Those are rare, but not out of the question.
If your ground is ready and you want to proceed, your efforts could pay big dividends with early veggies from the garden. Plant from the list elsewhere here since, again, these plants do love cool air and dirt — prefer it in fact. You can expect them to taper off when the hot days of summer arrive. Then we’ll talk about some of them again for the fall garden.
Of course, you can plant in covered beds — but that’s another story for which I will call on Wes Henry, my PBTS partner and expert in all things gardening. Wes makes the garden last almost all year!
Making changes
It’s been so long since we’ve had this many days in a row for making changes that I almost failed to mention it. Here in this month that has/is providing us some real challenges for seeding and early planting, March 22-30 offer nine perfect days for making changes with the moon in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that “functions,” specifically, Sagittarius/thighs thru Pisces/feet.
These are perfect days for stopping smoking or using other products that aren’t good for us, starting a diet or exercise program, weaning small animals or children, castrating farm animals, scheduling elective surgery — anything that requires a change. Make plans, these are your days!
Pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, Thursday, March 17, is the last day for it while the light moon rules. If you can’t get it done then I would suggest waiting until the new/light moon returns at 2:24 a.m. on April 1. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
