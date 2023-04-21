Planting by the signs

April’s last week

The last week of the month, April 22-30, has it all! With the light moon in force until after lunch on May 5, above-ground producers are going to love it — and with any luck perhaps we can avoid frosts and/or freezes. Read here about being patient and know there’s still a statistical chance for both.

Philip Case

