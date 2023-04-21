April’s last week
The last week of the month, April 22-30, has it all! With the light moon in force until after lunch on May 5, above-ground producers are going to love it — and with any luck perhaps we can avoid frosts and/or freezes. Read here about being patient and know there’s still a statistical chance for both.
Peas and beans today and Sunday. These two days are perfect for peas and beans with the sign in Gemini/arms, the pea-bean sign. Peas don’t mind it cool, but snap beans are another matter. If, and it’s a big IF, we get lucky and avoid a cold snap you could get a jump on an early bean crop. And if you lose them all, there’s plenty of time to plant more! I will have more on this subject later this week on my PBTS Facebook page, @plantingbysigns.
Three great days are up for Monday-Wednesday with the sign in Cancer/breast, one of the VERY fertile signs. Don’t get in a hurry with those warm-weather lovers — unless you like taking risks.
Take a rest and do some cultivating/weeding on Thursday and Friday with the sign in Leo/heart, a killing sign. No planting in any way, shape or fashion anywhere!
Early flowers will love April 29-May 3 with the flowering signs Virgo/bowels and Libra/reins ruling. Flowers only, no veggies unless you are planting them lovely blooms!
Be patient!
In spite of what I wrote about how great the last week of April is, here the caution:
If you are an avid or even a marginally-avid gardener — no matter the size of your garden from a pot or planter to part of a field — chances are you want to get started. And, maybe you have if you’ve planted cool-weather-loving crops that like it a lot when the soil and the air are cool or don’t mind the temps fluctuating all over the place as they have been this spring.
While it’s fine to plant them when the ground is dry, the moon and signs are right, planting hot-weather lovers is quite another matter and I am counseling patience here.
Garden centers and the big box stores all have carts of plants that seem to cry out to be planted. If those happen to be cabbages, broccoli, Brussels sprout and the like, then go ahead and plant when conditions are good. But, if they are tomatoes or peppers, don’t even give the notion any energy unless you are prepared to protect the plants from sudden adverse weather — and equally prepared to lose them.
And, that’s where patience comes in.
Statistically speaking, we’re still a couple of weeks away from the last date for frost. But that’s statistically and we know that means it probably won’t — but then it might. There have been years when we’ve had frosts and freezes far into May.
Some say safety doesn’t come until after Derby Day on May 6, the first Saturday in May. Personally, I feel better waiting until after Mother’s Day, the second Sunday — May 14 this year.
And, even if we don’t and hopefully won’t have late frosts or freezes, while the air warms fairly quickly on lovely, sunny days, the soil takes a bit longer and all these hot-weather lovers like tomatoes, peppers, bush beans and the like want the soil to be warm — in fact, the hotter the better.
Be patient, warmer days are coming and with them consistently warmer soil temperatures. Hot-weather lovers just sit there and pout in cool dirt while the seeds that will produce hot-weather lovers must reach their ideal germination temperature or they lounge beneath the soil until they rot!
Got it? Don’t get in a big hurry!
Inside-outside plants
For those who have plants that spend the winter indoors and the summer out, it’s time to start thinking about them making their annual journey — notice I wrote “think about” — since it’s still a bit early to move them out, again, because of the wide temperature fluctuations unless you can protect them from a sudden cold snap or move them back inside.
There are plenty of recommendations about when to make the move, but good as any of them came from a friend who made it pretty simple. She said, “When you don’t really need the heat or the air conditioning for a few days, that’s the time.”
I have plants all over the house that spend the summer outside and I imagine they are excited about days in the sunshine, shade and warm breezes as opposed to the sound of the furnace coming off and on and sun through the windows or from fluorescent lights.
I’ve been moving plants in and out for years and have yet to lose one with a move in either direction. Just be patient with them as they adjust to the outside environment, keep the soil damp but not soaked, and expect them to experience a little shock as they adjust to different surroundings including the heat of day and the cool of night.
If necessary, re-pot them with new potting mixture by removing the plant from its current pot, shaking off the old soil and placing it in a new pot. Don’t just pick up the whole thing and set it in a new pot. That doesn’t accomplish a lot. And, use new potting mixture, not “earth dirt.”
With a little care your potted friends will do fine — inside or out.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through May 4.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
