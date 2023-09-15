091623_PBTS_TomatoPlants_submitted.jpeg

Philip Case's tomato plants produced abundantly but their run is complete. They will be removed from the patch, the tomato cages cleaned and stored, the ground tilled and "put to sleep" for the winter to be ready for the 2024 season. Removing plants is the best option for garden clean up. (Photo submitted by Philip Case)

Cleaning up the garden

Whether you raised a half-acre or a few tomato plants in a pot, as the growing season winds down it’s important to clean up what’s left of this year’s garden. And, while we’re still harvesting, it’s not too early to decide what you plan when the last tomato is picked, and old Jack Frost paints the mornings white.

Philip Case
