PBTS terms
There are various terms I use freely with this column and sometimes I forget that newcomers to Planting by the Signs may not know their meaning — and from time to time we all need a review. Here are some of the most-used terms, and going forward I will share others.
As always, if you have questions, don’t hesitate to ask. All of my contact information is here.
Moon phases: There are two major phases of the moon each month — light moon and dark moon. Each last 14 days and has nothing to do with how many days are in the month.
The dark moon is from the time of the full moon until the new moon, also called the “waning” phase as it appears to get smaller. We are in the dark phase now and will be until the new moon Thursday. When the dark moon rules, plant veggies that develop (in other words what you eat) beneath the ground like potatoes, onions, radishes, etc. These are ”below-grounders.”
The light moon is in force from the time of the new moon (Thursday) until the full moon on May 5. This is called the “waxing” time of the moon when it is “growing” to the full moon phase. When the light moon is ruling, plant veggies that produce what you eat above the ground. I call these “above-grounders.”
The zodiac signs used are from the astrological chart in the almanac. They are different from the astronomical signs found on the monthly pages. Don’t ask why, they just are.
People often write that the sign in their almanac is different from what I wrote in my column. I tell them that, more than likely, they are looking at the astronomical rather than astrological signs.
Make it simple for yourself and let me tell you the best times according to this system. And that said, there are other systems for planting — and we don’t all agree but are close. I know this one has worked for me for half a century and as I tell folks who ask, I’m not going to debate it: Use what’s best in your mind. For me, I will use this one!
There are signs that are VERY fertile, and I designate them as such. They are Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer.
Then here are the fertile signs that are right under the VERY fertile ones, in my opinion, as far as productivity is concerned. I used to call them “so-so signs,” but that didn’t seem fair, so I changed the designation to “fertile.” They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius.
The killing signs are Aries and Leo. Simply put, don’t fool around with anything you want to thrive when they are in force.
The flowering signs are Virgo and Libra. These are “blooming signs” and I highly discourage planting anything but flowers when they are in force. I will relate some “horror stories” from those who planted veggies when the flowering signs ruled.
Gemini is the pea and bean sign. Gemini rules the arms and it is said that beans planted in Gemini grow “as long as your arms.” That may be an exaggeration, but I’ve found that beans produce very abundantly when planted in the light phase of the moon when Gemini rules.
There are a pair of Gemini days coming April 22-23. If you’re willing to risk losing the young plants since we won’t be beyond the statistical last date for frost, these are perfect with the light moon in force. And, remember, beans love warm ground and air so factor that into your plans. If it’s been cool/cold and rainy, don’t waste your time planting. They won’t do anything but sit there and rot!
Of course, peas can be planted, too, and they don’t mind cool soil and air and actually prefer it.
When I write "planting," I include in that seeding, moving transplants from flats to peat pots, and finally into the ground or pot or whatever container you are using. You want to control as many of these as possible.
That’s enough for today. I will have more as the season continues.
Remember that a “garden” can be any size from a big one in a field to a pot on the porch. All this information fits any size garden.
General tips, other items
Caution — don't plant when wet: No matter how excited you may be about planting, if you are doing it in good Old Mother Earth be certain the soil is dry enough for planting. Doing so in wet soil will cost you big all summer!
Making changes: We have today and Sunday remaining that are perfect for making changes. The moon is in the dark phase and the sign is going out of the body beyond anything that functions, specifically Pisces/feet.
A “change” is doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like not smoking instead of smoking, going for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea. These days are great for weaning small animals and children too.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is Thursday through May 4. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
