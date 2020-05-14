Too cold for tomatoes!
Before breaking down the week, I want to say a few words about soil temperature, since I know we’re all anxious to get our hot-weather-loving crops in the ground but, simply put, the soil temperature is too cold. I visited AgWeb, a site used by farmers, and discovered the soil temperature is in the 40s and tomatoes, for instance, need that number to be in the 60s to even think about growing.
Please, please don’t waste your time, energy, plants and seeds planting hot-weather producers now. They will not do anything but sit there until the soil warms to their liking. These plants include tomatoes, peppers, squash and bean seed — just to name a few.
Visit @plantingbysigns and see my post for a more detailed explanation.
Breaking down the week
Today and Saturday are ruled by Pisces (the feet), one of the four most fertile signs. With the moon still in the dark phase these are great days for planting any below-ground producers assuming the ground is dry and we’re not anticipating another freeze or more frost.
And as an aside, I hope you didn’t have anything damaged too badly in the freeze last week, or by the frost. It’s really hard to protect from freezes while frost isn’t quite as difficult.
But surely to goodness we’re done with both until the fall.
Back to it: All planting should cease Sunday and Monday when the sign moves to Aries (the head), one of the two killing signs. Reserve these days for any gardening activity but planting — and that includes seeding, transplanting, moving plants to peat pots — no planting activities in garden, pot, built-up bed, anywhere!
Tuesday through Thursday find the very fertile sign Taurus (the neck) ruling still for below-ground producers since the moon remains in the dark phase. What we said above about the Pisces days that wrap up this week also applies to next week’s Taurus days — they’re just interrupted by a couple of killing days.
Bean days
Let’s talk for a moment about the Gemini (arms) days up for May 22-23. Gemini is the sign that’s ideal for planting beans or peas but there is a challenge on the 22nd since the moon is moving from the dark to the light phase at 1:39 p.m. and we know beans produce above the ground so you don’t want to plant beans in the morning.
However, on the 22nd you could plant peas or beans later in the afternoon since the light moon will be ruling. But if you can it would be best to wait until the 23rd when the entire day is under the light moon with the perfect pea/bean sign Gemini still in force.
Looking ahead
Outstanding planting for all above-ground producers is up for May 24-26 when the sign moves to Cancer (the breast), another of the four most fertile signs.
These will be great days for your tomatoes, peppers, corn, squash, and those beans you didn’t get planted on the Gemini days.
Were I planting, I would be preparing for these days and hope upon hope the ground is dry and it’s not raining. Perhaps by then the soil temperature will have warmed to a more acceptable level.
Making changes
If you have changes to make, which I wrote about extensively last week, there’s not much time left to get started — what’s left of today and all day Saturday. The moon is still in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
Just be underway by Sunday when the sign moves to Aries (the head).
Changes might include starting a diet or exercise program, weaning small animals or children, stopping smoking, elective surgery or dental work — anything that requires a change from what you are doing now — like smoking, being sedentary or eating too much.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, wait until the next stretch when the light moon rules, May 23 through June 4. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
