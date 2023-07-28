PTBS note: Today we have the updated “Quick Takes” for the last few days of July and all of August; what to plant in your fall garden with an eye toward cooler air and soil temperatures; then a more detailed August Overview for your planning. Clip and save the Quick Takes for easy reference if you are planting a fall garden — and check out the list of what can still be planted in that late garden.
The fall garden
According to the chart in “Home Gardening in Kentucky,” published by the UK College of Agriculture, here are veggies which can still be planted and statistically make it to harvest. The list is similar to what we saw in the spring.
If you don’t see what you are thinking of planting on this list, then it’s statistically too late for it to make it to harvest. Some are close and you may be able to push things another week or two — as I have some here — but not much further. The soil and air temperatures will slowly start cooling as the days get shorter with the approach of fall.
Now through Tuesday: snap beans, broccoli plants, Brussels sprouts plants, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower plants, chard, sweet corn, cucumbers, kale, kohlrabi, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce, okra, parsley, rutabaga, snow peas, spinach, summer squash
Wednesday through Aug. 15: beets, leaf lettuce, turnips
Remember, if you don’t see it listed then it’s too late to plant.
August overview
Moon phases: The moon moves from the light to dark phase at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, giving us our first full moon of the month. We’ll end August with a second full moon coming to rule at 9:36 p.m. on the 30th. The new, or light, moon begins its rule at 5:28 a.m. on Aug. 16, continuing until the dark moon comes back into force on Aug. 30.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and it’s below-ground producers when the dark moon rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries (Friday-Aug. 6) or Leo (Aug. 14-15) are in force.
Planting when the fertile signs rule is a viable alternative to the VERY fertile signs, which are Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. The fertile ones — just a little below VERY fertile — are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, ruling on Tuesday and Aug. 24-29.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs Aries and Leo and the flowering signs Virgo and Libra for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above and on any calendar) before proceeding with planting anywhere, or other moon-related activities. August begins with a fertile day in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
Fertile days: Aquarius (the legs), Tuesday and Aug. 28-29; Sagittarius (the thighs), Aug. 24-25; Capricorn (the knees), Aug. 26-27. There are seven days ruled by these three signs.
Very fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Pisces (the feet), Wednesday and Thursday and Aug. 31, dark moon, most of Aug. 30 is light moon; Taurus (the neck), Aug. 7-8, dark moon; Cancer (the breast), Aug. 11-13; Scorpio (the secrets), Aug. 21-23, light moon for above-grounders.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) Aug. 4-6; and Leo (the heart), Aug. 14-15. There are five killing days in August.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Aug. 16-18, while Libra (the reins) rules Aug. 19-20. There are five flowering days in August. NO VEGGIES on flowering days!
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign, rules Aug. 9-10, both with the dark moon ruling. At least half the equation is right with the sign being outstanding for beans and peas even if the moon is in the dark phase. While this is past the last-safe day on the list for planting snap beans, I think you would be safe with one more planting if you have the space and inclination. Same with peas.
General tips, other items
Making changes: There are only three days in August that are perfect for making changes when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions — Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces/feet. The perfect ones are Wednesday and Thursday and Aug. 31. Pisces rules all those days.
A “change” is doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like NOT smoking instead of smoking, going for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea. These days are great, too, for weaning small animals and children, castrating animals, scheduling elective surgery, and dental procedures.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is Aug. 16 until 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 30, well beyond gravel-pouring time.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.