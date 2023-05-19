As I was finishing this on Tuesday afternoon, we were getting some much-needed rain. It’s hard to imagine it being dry this early, but my garden was a little crusty.
Keep an eye on moisture levels, especially for your new transplants. They are small and likely have been encapsulated in a peat pot or seed flat and went into the ground root bound. You’ve brought them this far, don’t neglect them now.
And, if we got that hoped-for significant amount of rain, be patient and let the ground dry before planting. Things can go from dry to wet and back in a hurry!
Three great days
Last week I mentioned a stretch of days that continues through Tuesday. And, as I wrote, years ago a reader of Your Hometown Newspaper called early in the spring every year wanting to know the dates of “that great week in May.” He would request vacation from his job to get his garden out during that week!
Each year it was a slightly different week and some years it was a better week than others because of the moon and signs progression and rotation. The next three days — the rest of today through Tuesday — are what’s left of THE WEEK!
I hope you were able to take advantage of the days for below-grounders that began THE WEEK on May 17. Here’s what we have left:
The rest of today is ruled by Gemini/arms and the moon is in the light phase. That makes today an outstanding one for planting pole or bush beans, or Southern peas.
Gemini is exclusively for peas and beans — especially beans at this time of the year. I would avoid planting any other veggies on days ruled by Gemini.
Then, it’s outstanding planting for any and all above-ground producers with the moon in the light phase and the VERY fertile sign Cancer/breast in force on Sunday through Tuesday. You could plant every above-grounder in your garden on these three days, including the beans you didn’t get in the ground on Friday and today.
You’ll be tired after all that planting, so plan to rest on Wednesday-Thursday when the killing sign Leo/heart comes into force. Then it’s five flowering days, Friday through May 30.
The month concludes with a day ruled by Scorpio/secrets, normally a VERY fertile day, but unfortunately it’s an Ember Day and we don’t plant on Ember Days. The other two Ember Days are June 2-3.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, now through June 2 is ideal with the moon in the light phase.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.